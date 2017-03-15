UTC pockets JPC title

It has been a dream start for the Unit Trust Corporation netball team in its debut season in the Courts All Sectors Netball League, already copping two titles and the competitions are far from over.

On Monday night at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, the newcomers emerged the champion of the Jean Pierre Challenge, a knockout competition for teams in the Championship Division.

Led by goal-shooter Ayanna Peters, who netted 15 goals from 23 attempts, UTC defeated the University of T&T (UTT), 21-18 in the final. UTC was the dominant team in the first 20-minute half, leading 12-7 but lost some its spark in the second session.

However, it still managed to outlast a worthy opponent in UTT, who had oustcored them 11-9 in the second half.

Peters opened in the circle with Crystal Noel, who put in four from seven.

Later, Aviann Archie replaced Peters in the goal-shooot position and she added the other two goals from five tries. For UTT, goal-shooter Akeilah Francis was best with 15 in 26.

George-Ann Horsford (2/3) and Oprah Douglas (1/8) combined to score the other three goals from 11 attempts.

UTC has holding its own well in the division despite being debutants, nabbing its first crown on the weekend, resisting all comers to win the Fast 5 competition after defeating Las Lomas, 26-7.

It knocked off Police (21-14) and UTC (12-8), respectively on its way to the final.

In the other matches played earlier in the Retro Division, Carib Senators beat Les Enfants, 29-22, thanks to the shooting of Beverly Hernandez, who netted 19 of 26 and Bermudez downed TSTT, 32-21.

The Bermudez was piloted by Beverly Rodgers, who produced 22 of 31 tries.

Today, these four teams will be back on court, along with Harlem which was on a bye, to compete in their division’s Retro-style knockout competition.

n RETRO DIVISION

Les Enfants 22 (Joanne Payne 7/19, Michelle Hutchins 15/24) vs Carib Senators 29 (Beverly Hernandez 19/26, Cheryl Farris 0/1, Terry Jeremiah 10/13). Quarter scores:9-5 (Senators), 12-8 (Senators), 23-14 (TSTT).

TSTT 21 (Olivia Le Platte 6/9, Debra Alie 15/20) vs Bermudez 32 (Beverly Rodgers 22/31, Debra Beckles 10/13). Quarter scores: 11-4, 20-10, 28-16 (Bermudez).

n CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

Jean Pierre Challenge final

UTC 21 (Ayanna Peters 15/23, Crystal Noel 4/7, Aviann Archie 2/5) vs UTT 18 (Akeilah Francis 15/26, George-Ann Horsford 2/3, Oprah Douglas 1/8). Half time: 12-7 (UTC).