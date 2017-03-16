Anthony heats up Carifta, CCCAN qualifiers at Couva

Zoe Anthony of Marlins was among the standout performers from a field of over 280 swimmers when the annual National Age-Group Long Course Championships (NALC) splashed off on Wednesday at the state of the art National Aquatic Centre in Balmain Couva.

This event marks the last qualifying opportunity for athletes to qualify for the Bahamas hosted Carifta Swimming Championships scheduled for 15 - 18 April 2017, and Anthony wasted little time in staking her claim for a ticket on the team.

Anthony won gold in the 11-12 Girls 200m breaststroke three minutes, 05.65 seconds in a Carifta qualifying time and also was the fastest qualifier for the 50m butterfly final (32.96 seconds).

She then won gold in the 400m freestyle in 5:06.28 minutes with Tidal Wave Aquatics’ Gabrielle Vickles (5:27.75) and Tsunami’s Jada-marie Cedeno (5:37.94), a distant second and third respectively.

A regular T&T competition at Carifta Luke Gillette of Marlins won the 15-17 Boys 200m breaststroke in a Carifta mark of QT (2:31.89 mins), which was also a Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming (CCCAN), to be held in T&T in June, qualifying time.

Another Marlins athlete Jada Chatoor won the 13-14 Girls 400m freestyle in a Carifta and CCCAN mark of 4:36.46 followed by fellow qualifier Jahmia Harley of Tidal Waves in 4.49.13.

Nikoli Blackman also of Marlins won the 11-12 Boys 400m freestyle in a Carifta and CCCAN Qualifying mark of 4:44.91, while Marlins’ Jonathan Andre (4:58.28 mins) and Atlantis’ Marquise Nelson (4:58.54) were second and third respectively in Carifta qualifying standard marks as well.

Blackman’s team-mate Graham Chatoor won the 15-17 Boys version (4:18.67) with clear of Atlantis’ Jeron Thompson (4:34.63) and Tidal Wave’s Gabriel Bynoe (4:38.16).

Marlins had another gold medallist in Kyle West who won the 11-12 Boys 200m breaststroke in a Carifta and CCCAN qualifying mark of 2:57.59 ahead of Arielle Dickson (3:08.62) who also met the Carifta standard.

Canada-based Open record holder Tariq Lashley of Areios Aquatichs, met the CCCAN time when he won the 18 & Over Boys 200m breaststroke (2:24.38), just missing his own record of 2:23.42.

Preliminary heat swimmers in the 50m butterfly did not wait until finals last night to register their qualifying marks with no fewer than ten attaining their respective age-group mark.

Kadon Williams of Pt Fortin Aqua Darts was the fastest qualifier in the 11-12 Boys event in 29.89 achieving Carifta and CCCAN times, and he was joined by four other swimmers from the event in Blue Dolphins’ Zarek Wilson (30.32), and Blackman (30.65), who both qualified for Carifta and CCCAN as well, while Sea Hawks duo, Riquelio Joseph (31.10) and Josiah Changar (31.19) achieved Carifta times.

Last night’s final was expected to be a keenly contested one as only the top two from the event can travel with the team to Bahamas.

The 13-14 Boys 50m butterfly heats which was won by Aqeel Joseph of Sea Hawks (27.68), had three other finishers achieving the set standard for Bahamas in Atlantis’ Malik Nelson (27.95), Silver Sharks’ Jonathan Constantine (28.04) and Tyrell (28.32) while in the girls event, Jahmia Harley’s time of 30.25 was fast enough for a CCCAN mark.

Amira Pilgrim of the University of T&T was the fastest qualifier in the 15-17 Girls (29.81), qualifying standards for both games, beating Atlantis’ Jada Chai (30.65) into second with a CCCAN mark.

Kael Yorke of Tidal Wave (26.49) was the fastest in the 15-17 Boys equivalent just ahead of Atlantis’ Jeron Thompson (26.55) while a CCCAN 18 & Over qualifier came in the form of Christian Awah of Blue Dolphins (24.97) after his preliminary swim, .

The meet continued last night and resumes today with the finals for yesterday’s preliminary events, time finals for the 9-10 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly, and the preliminaries for the 50m backstroke.