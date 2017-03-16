CPL matches unsure for new Lara Stadium

While the government of T&T would love to stage matches in the 2017 Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium, no one can say if that will be the case.

Minister of Sport Darryl Smith speaking to the media on Wednesday at the Tarouba facility said: “At this point in time we don’t have a pitch that is ready for action.

“We have everything else but the pitch has to get some work and until we can get that in top shape, we can’t say for sure if the CPL matches will be played here.

“We would love to stage the CPL matches here because we have a world class venue.”

Ian Telfer from Udecott said that officials of CPL had visited the venue earlier and they are very impressed with what they have seen.

“The CPL officials have been here and they like what they see and in fact they said to us that this is the best venue they have seen in the Caribbean.”

Guardian Media spoke to Damien O’Donohue the CEO of CPL, Damien O’Donohue and he confirmed that they visited the venue two weeks ago.

“We were there on the weekend and while we like the venue and would love to play cricket there, we are not sure if it will be ready for action in time for us to consider using it for the CPL.

“The venue looks really good, there is ample parking space and fans I think would love it there but we need to have it 100 per cent ready to even think of getting the games there.

“However, we are in talks with the government and we are looking to play matches there once it is ready for cricket.”

The Irishman added that they are also in contact with Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC), where they normally stage the matches.

“We are also in contact with Queen’s Park, so we will see how it go but I can tell you that there is no better place than Trinidad to play cricket and we are happy to have options down there.”