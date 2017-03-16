Leslie lifts Fire past USC

Goal-shooter Cameshia Leslie was in great shooting form on Tuesday evening, lifting Fire Services to a huge 62-13 win over the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) when the teams met in an Alternative Division match.

This was in the opening match of a double-header in the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua. Later Defence Force overcame the University of the West Indies (UWI), to seal a 25-17 victory.

Leslie notched 50 goals from 66 attempts to have her team ahead early, leading 16-4 in the first quarter. The Firewomen never let up and pushed even further out front at the half, adding 18 goals to its total while restricting USC to three, to hold a 34-7 advantage at the half.

Not much changed in the third and fourth quarters as the fire officers stayed aggressive and remained on top holding a 48-9 lead in the next period before closing out with a 49-goal victory. Goal-attack Daniella Hall worked with Leslie and netted the other 12 goals from 16 tries.

USC tried different combinations in the shooting circle but non of its shooters reached double-figures.

The other match-up between UWI and Defence Force was a tighter affair but it was the latter claiming the eight-goal win. Goal-attack Nekeisha Peters scored the bulk of the winning team’s goal with 14 of 18.

In more action today, teams in both the Premiership and Retro Divisions will be back on court competing their respective divisional knockout competitions, starting from 5.30 pm.

Results

Alternative Division

USC 13 (Michelle Williams 5/7, Rianne Alexander 1/1, Carla Victor 7/10) vs Fire 62 (Cameshia Leslie 50/66, Daniella Hall 12/16). Quarter scores: 16-4, 34-7, 48/9 (Fire).

UWI 17 (Latisha Dennis 0/9, Zakiya Mc Kenna 11/32, Sarah Edwards 6/14 ) vs Defence Force 25 (Vanessa Brown 1/7, Nekeisha Peters 14/18, Cella Bonaparte 10/18). Quarter scores: 6-3 (D Force), 11-10 (UWI) 18-15 (D Force).