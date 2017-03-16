Minister Smith wants hockeymen to be stars

Darryl Smith, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs has made a plea to members of the Darren Cowie-led T&T senior men’s hockey squad for the eight-team International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two qualifiers, to be stars. This was in the conference room at National Tennis Centre in Tacarigua.

Speaking at the launch of the eight-team tournament which is being hosted by the T&T Hockey Board from Mach 25 to April 2, Smith in his address noted that currently in the country, there was too much negativity surrounding men, with regards to the spate of crime.

The qualifiers, which will be held at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua, will feature T&T in Pool B alongside Russia (No 22), Japan (No 16), and Switzerland (No 30) while Pool A consists of Barbados (No 48), Chile (No 25), Malaysia (No 14), and USA (No 27).

With regards to the actual hosting of the event, the first time an FIH Second Round Qualifying series was being held here in T&T, Smith said it was very easy for the sport of hockey to attract the amount of sponsors and quality of sponsorship it has managed to.

He said, “Hockey is one of my favourite sports because from the outside looking in, it doesn’t have the amount of bacchanal as some of the other sports tends to create in the open.

“This shows a level of maturity in how the board deals with its business and this allows them to attract the numbers of sponsors as they have done.”

A former national youth footballer, Smith said he knows how it feels to don the national colours and with the chance to perform on home soil he expects the players to give off their best efforts.

In delivering some good news to the players and TTHB, Smith said his government’s financial support for the event is in the range of $4.5 million and covers the repairs to the pavilion, additional lighting of the venue, and the providing of a new hockey surface as well as a cleaning machine.

“In the past we have seen the problems with regards to having the surface available to the players due to the lack of maintenance of the turf. This was compounded by the rental of a machine to have the surface clean and in the amount of years we have been renting the machine to do the job, we could have bought a few ourselves, so that problem has also been solved.”

Maureen Craig-Rousseau, director of the Pan American Hockey Federation and former president of the TTHB, noted that this was the third time T&T was hosting a World League Round Two event but the first time as host.

“T&T qualified twice on its own before getting the nod as automatic host based on its performances in the tournament so while we are a small country in numbers, we are well recognised and respected in the game.”

Craig-Rousseau also praised the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and his Government for giving its full support to the event from an infrastructural stand point as well mainly, through the supplying of a new playing surface and improved facilities overall at the venue.

Also speaking at the launch was Roger St Rose, first vice-president of TTHB and Dexter Charles, both members of the local organising committee for the tournament.

The tournament sponsors include Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Sport Company of T&T (Sportt), T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC), Tourism Development Company (TDC), First Citizens Bank, Excellent Stores, BDO Accountants, Atlantic LNG, Carin Advertising, Colfire, Blue Waters, Carib Brewery Limited (Ginseng & Malta), Subway, Nestle T&T Limited, Langston Roach, HYATT Regency Hotel, Wendy’s, Bryden Pi, Very Exciting Things, Moview Town, Associated Brands Limited and Double X.

Members of the local organising committee include Ann Browne-John (chairman), Douglas Camacho (deputy chairman), Craig-Rousseau, Roger St Rose, Williard Harris, Ingrid Maxwell, Roger Gomes, Dexter Charles, Ronald Ayoung and Reyah Richardson.