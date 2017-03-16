Morace plans for ‘March Madness’

National Women’s coach Carolina Morace believes that her players are on the right path to being prepared for taking on the rigours and demands of international women’s football.

Morace is currently overseeing a staff that is preparing the senior, under 17 girls and under 20 women’s teams for international games and respective Word Cup qualification. Her first test at the international level with T&T comes when the senior team faces Venezuela in two friendlies at the Ato Boldon Stadium on March 26th and 29th. The period is being dubbed “March Madness” as the Senior Men’s Team also engage in two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Panama on March 24th and Mexico on March 28th.

“At the moment we are dealing a lot with the physical aspect of the players as I believe it is a very important component for being able to play the game,”Morace said.

“So far the players are responding well. They are demonstrating a good attitude and willingness to develop and to train hard. These two games comes at a good time for us because the players I am sure are eager to play in an international match and we also get to assess their state of play at this point in time.

“Of course it doesn’t all come together in one month or two months and this is why we have programmes for the various teams over a period of time,” Morace said.

“We have the Venezuela games and they come from South America where there is a strong passion and a lot of football. We are not quite there yet in terms of our strength but we will get there with the right amount of work.”

She has also held meetings with local women coaches and have invited them to attend and observe national team training sessions.

“We are also here to help the coaches and to develop the programme and we see it as important to have local coaches involved and to put things in place for their development also.”

Williams keeps positive

National Under 20 head coach Brian Williams is remaining positive about the development of this country’s upcoming players making the transition from youth to senior team football.

Under 20 defender Taryk Sampson and goalkeeper Montel Joseph were invited by Dennis Lawrence to join the senior team training, a move which left Williams encouraged.

“I was pretty happy to see that a couple of the under 20 players got an invitation and received that opportunity from Dennis Lawrence to train with the national senior team. In my day as a player that was something one could only dream about and when I had the opportunity I made the most out of it,” said Williams.

“I hope the same can go on to happen for these boys because the under 23 team and senior team is the next step for them. I will continue to encourage these guys to keep developing themselves. What we saw at the Concacaf tournament in Costa Rica was so many of the players were already established in professional first teams and it gives them that extra edge,” he added.

“I remain positive about the future for us. I would like to see the players be monitored and kept involved in some form of preparation over time,” Williams said.

Plaza nets seventh goal in India

National team forward Willis Plaza netted his seventh goal of the season for East Bengal in the Indian Premier League but it was not enough to prevent them from losing 2-1 to Chennai City on Sunday.

Plaza scored in the 42nd minute after making a return to play following a short lay off with injury. He has been a hit for East Bengal team and has been grabbing rave reviews for his performances.

Chinglensana Singh, a defender for Shillong Lajong told Sportskeeda said last week, “Plaza was hell for me when we met in Kolkata. He certainly has been the most difficult customer I have come against this season. He is tall, he is strong and also has good ability on the ball. And that makes him a really dangerous customer.”

Plaza himself is happy to be back among the goals, adding : “I am pretty glad to be back playing and immediate be able to put my name on the scoresheet. It was not easy having to watch on from the sidelines with an injury because I always like to be playing. Hopefully I can keep my fitness and my form and continue to make a nice contribution in the upcoming matches.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Shaun Fuentes is the communications manager for the TTFA. shaunfuentes@yahoo.com