Noel, Mc Collin suffer defeats in Vitality Netball League

England-based T&T senior national women netball shooters, Afeisha Noel of Severn Stars and Kalifa Mc Collin of Celtic Dragons both were ended on the losing side when Round Four matches in the Vitality Netball Super League continued on the weekend.

Noel, coming off a 53-46 win over Mc Collin’s Dragons in the previous round had another solid outing, but it was not enough to stop the Stars from falling to a 39-48 loss to Team Bath, last year’s third placed finishers at the University of Worcester Arena.

Under the guidance of former England international and Stars Director of Netball, Pamela Cookey, Stars more than matched the visitors in the first-half and were good value for their 23-21 lead at the interval after a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter led by the dominance of attacking pair Noel and Eleanor Cardwell in the final third.

But after captain Laura Malcolm was withdrawn at half-time following an ankle injury, momentum swung in the favour of the visitors, who stormed ahead to a 13 point third quarter lead from which Stars couldn’t recover.

The hosts became increasingly frustrated as the visitors continued to dominate the quarter, building a 13 point lead, after outscoring their opponents, 19-4 for a 27-40 advantage after three quarters, from which Stars couldn’t recover.

Noel, playing her first professional season abroad, and her team-mates side battled bravely during the final quarter despite the score line, and outscored their opponents 12-8 courtesy of some clever attacking play, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the hosts falling to a third defeat of the season, and a 1-3 record.

Over at the Manchester Thunderdome, Manchester Thunder secured a hard-fought win over a dogged Celtic Dragons 62-53.

Thunder started the game with high intensity in an attempt to catch Dragons off-guard and were patient in their build-up play and gradually opened-up a mini-lead, 18-14 at the end of the first quarter with their unfamiliar partnership of Emma Dovey and Dani Bloomfield combining well in defense to keep Mc Collin at bay.

It was a scrappy start to the second period with no real rhythm from either side and just as Thunder tried to break away and get some momentum, Dragons were certainly in the mood to slay the Black and Yellows’ game-plan, as the visitors kept within reached and trailed 32-26 at the half.

Thunder had a nightmare five minutes midway through the third quarter, while Dragons punished them by producing their best netball of the game, scoring six on the bounce, to level the scores (36-all).

However, after a few changes both on the attacking and defensive ends Thunder managed to extend its lead slightly and went into the final period, at 45-38 ahead.

With an unassailable ten-goal lead with five minutes to go the game then petered out, with the Black and Yellows taking their second win of the season., while the Dragons remained one of only two clubs yet to pick up a victory

Joint top of the table with maximum 12 points and 4-0 records are defending champion Surrey Storm and Loughborough Lightning while newcomer Wasps Netball and Team Bath are next with nine points from 3-1 records followed by Sirens and Manchester Thunder with six each, and Hertfordshire Mavericks and Stars, both with three points.

Today, the Cocorite-born Noel, a former standout for Fire Service netball team locally will return to action with her club against Wasps from 2.30pm (T&T time) and tomorrow (Saturday), Mc Collin, formerly of the University of T&T and her Dragons will hunt a first win away to Mavericks, from 10.30am (T&T time).

Wallace’s Swifts look to rebound

Over in Australia, top T&T goal shooter, Samantha Wallace and her New South Wales Swifts (1-1-2) will also be hoping to bounce back to winnings way when they travel to West Coast Fever for a Round Five encounter from 4.30am (T&T) time today at the HBF Stadium, Perth.

The 23-year-old Wallace is coming off of a 48 goals from 55 attempts display for the Swifts in a 53-62 loss to Queensland Firebirds in a rematch of last year’s grand final of Suncorp Super Netball League in Australia on Saturday last.

The T&T standout and last year’s “Player of the Year” in the Vitality Super League in England, Wallace, and the Swifts are sixth on the table with three points, one behind Magpies Netball while Melbourne Vixens, Firebirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning are joint second with five, three behind unbeaten newcomers Giants Netball. The bottom two teams are Adelaide Thunderbirds with two points and pointless West Coast Fever.

Individually, Wallace is now second among the “Most Goals” with 160 from 188 attempts to trail Sunshine Coast Lightning and Australian standout Caitlin Bassett (186/197), Jamaican Romelda Aiken (170/214), Magpies Netball’s Caitlin Thwaites (167/181), Melbourne Vixens’ Mwai Kumwenda’s (132/148) and Giants Netball’s Jo Harten (114/126) o complete the top six.

Wallace, who was the second most goals getter in England and a top four scorer at the 2015 Netball World Cup in Sydney Australia also had two offensive rebound in the loss, for ten on the season while Aiken got nine to lead with 27.