Red Force look to continue resurgence

T&T Red Force under new captain Kyle Hope will be looking to continue their resurgence when it oppose leaders Guyana Jaguars in the seventh round of the Digicel WICB Professional Cricket League at the Queen’s Park Oval this morning from 9.30 am.

Red Force ended the first phase of the tournament in last position, defeating only the Windward Islands Hurricanes in their opening match.

They played the Windwards Hurricanes again in their first match of the second phase and whipped them by nine wickets to move into fourth place.

Guyana Jaguars lead the standings on 84.8 points and they are coming into the game with their tails up, having defeated the Jamaican Scorpions by seven wickets in the last round.

Scorpions are in second place on 73, followed by Barbados Pride on 68 and T&T Red Force on 53.6.

The Red Force has been bolstered by the return of the West Indies duo Evin Lewis and Jason Mohammed for this clash against the Guyanese outfit and will be looking to give a good account of themselves in front of their home crowd in familiar conditions.

With Pakistan’s tour just around the corner a number of players will be looking to address the selectors and skipper Hope who scored a century in the win against the Windwards is in the frame.

For Guyana, they will again look to the veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul for guidance as he has been among the runs.

In the last game against the Jamaican Scorpions, he and his son Tagnarine Chanderpaul created history by becoming the first father/son pair to score half centuries in the same First Class match.

A look at the composition of both teams will show that they are packed with spin options and the Oval track is expected to give some assistance to them given the dray conditions expected over the next four days.

Play gets underway 10am.



TEAMS:

T&T RED FORCE: Kyle Hope (Captain), Evin Lewis, Isaiah Rajah, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Steven Katwaroo, Imran Khan, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Marlon Richards, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Alexis and Anderson Phillip.

GUYANA JAGUARS: Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson (capt), Vishaul Singh, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Reifer, Anthony Bramble, Verasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie and Keon Joseph.

TODAY’S MATCHES

Pride vs Volcanoes – Kensington Oval (10 am)

Red Force vs Jaguars – Queen’s Park Oval (10 am)

Scorpions vs Hurricanes – Sabina Park (3 pm)

STANDINGS

Teams*M*W*L*D*PTS

Jaguars*6*3*1*2*84.8

Scorpions*6*3*2*1*73

Barbados*6*2*0*4*68

Red Force*6*2*3*1*53.6

Volcanoes*6*1*3*2*47.2

Hurricanes*6*1*2*3*44