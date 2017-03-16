Three CFA execs suspended

Three executive members of the Central Football Association (CFA) were suspended yesterday after they were found to have violated the constitution.

Two of the persons Jimmy Henry of Leeds FC who is the CFA’s assistant secretary and ordinary Board member Anthony Jobe received suspension letters yesterday from the association’s General Secretary Clynt Taylor, which emanated from an emergency meeting last week.

The third person Raymond Superville, another ordinary member was expected to receive word of his suspension also yesterday evening.

Henry was charged with writing to the TTFA requesting an investigation into the process of voting which was aimed at removing the association’s representative to the Board of the TTFA Samuel Saunders. In a two page document on Henry alone, the association also found Henry guilty of allegations of impropriety against the CFA advising potential sponsors against funding the CFA: investigating individuals without the knowledge or approval of the CFA on its behalf which jeopardizes the profession of individuals: violating due process of law and the rules of the CFA, TTFA and FIFA and reported threats to other members of the CFA.

Both Jobes and Superville were charged with being signatures to a letter sent to the TTFA for an investigation into the process of voting; making false and misleading allegations against the Board and members of the CFA and violating the due process of law and rules of the CFA, TTFA and the FIFA. Taylor explained further that Superville also faced automatic expulsion having missed four consecutive Board meeting, which is considered a major violation of the constitution.

Guardian Media Sports understands that Superville missed a whopping 10 out of 11 Board meetings of the central association.

The members were informed that Article 14 (3) of the constitiution requires that all contact with other members during the suspension until lifted, must be observed and all rights as a member during the provisional suspension has been lost. The matter is expected to be tabled at the association’s next General Meeting for confirmation at a date to be determined, upon which, they will be notified of a date of the hearing of the matter.