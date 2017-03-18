Hinds hustles out Clarke Road

Fast bowler Terrence Hinds was impressive on the opening day of round four of the TTCB Premiership taking five wickets for 26 runs to bowl out Clarke Road for 152 at St. Mary’s ground on Serpentine Road in St. Clair.

At the close of play Queen’s Park has responded positively on 151/2 with Tion Webster scoring 63 at the top of the order and Daron Cruickshank 38. Skipper Justin Guillen made 23 before retiring hurt.

The pacy Hinds who has been in good form this season got among the Clarke Road wickets early and only got resistance from the former left handed T&T left handed batsman Gregory Mahabir who made 65 not out. In addition to Hinds, Barbadian Javon Searles took 2/26 and Kevon Cooper 2/32.

Former national player Lincoln Roberts turned back the clock with a wonderful century against Alescon Comets, taking Merryboys to an impressive 381/7 at the close of the first day at the Brian Lara ground in Santa Cruz. Roberts, who re-joined the club this season has been getting starts but not converting this season, however he put at end to that yesterday and in the process but his team in a very good position.

He faced 121 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Also getting runs for Merryboys were Clifton Halls 78, Amir Jangoo 71 and Mario Belcon 62. Jangoo and Belcon posted 107 for the first wicket.