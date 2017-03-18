Jaguars inch ahead at the Oval

A lead of 44 runs on first innings may not seem much but on a Queen’s Park Oval pitch that is expected to assist the spinners more as the match wears on, Guyana Jaguars have put themselves in a good position to end this PCL Four-day clash against the T&T Red Force on a positive note.

Replying to the T&T Red Force’s first innings of 202 all out, the Jaguars closed the second day on 246 for eight for a lead of 44 runs. Fast medium bowler Marlon Richards swung the ball beautifully but could not swing the match T&T’s way, as Guyana got two fighting half centuries from Raymond Reifer 50 not out and Assad Fudadin 57.

Richards ended the day with figures of 4/34 but the inadequate score posted by the T&T Red Force batsmen was always going to be an issue. Midway during the afternoon, Red Force has positioned themselves well to bowl out the opposition but Reifer using a common sense approach was able in partnership with Veerasammy Permaul to show Guyana the light at the end of a long day.

Guyana resumed on the bedtime position of 28 for one and came to the Oval looking for bat long and deep. Opener Rajendra Chandrika did not get the memo and fell early on for 17 to the bowling of the swinger Marlon Richards. Nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo would have done a job the evening before and decided to do some overtime yesterday.

He and Fudadin batted well together and thwarted everything that was sent their way. They combined for a total of 265 balls and in the process they were able to pull Guyana out of the early wobble. They took the score along to 136 - adding a total of 89 runs as Hope tried hopelessly to get a breakthrough. Bishoo played his role admirably and reached 38 when the lunch van pulled up. Whatever he had to eat seemed to have overwhelmed him as he came out after the break and could hardly buy a run.

He lost Fudadin to a caught and bowl effort from Bryan Charles for 57 which opened the floodgates. The left hander faced 136 balls and struck eight fours in his contribution. Bishoo soon followed touching a Richards delivery to wicketkeeper Steven Katwaroo for 39. He faced 129 balls and cracked four fours in a commendable effort. Richards continued to take the ball away from the edge of the bat and was successful in touching Johnson’s willow soon after for seven.

Play on the second day today resumes at 10am.

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Windward Islands Volcanoes, trailing by 31 runs on first innings, were 34 for five in their second innings at the close on the second day of their seventh round match in the Regional four-day championship at Kensington Oval yesterday.