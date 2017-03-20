Edwards-Taylor, Bos take Classified ‘B’ titles

Imani Edwards-Taylor of Gladiators and Fin Bos of Carenage Blasters were crowned champion of the Women and Men ‘B’ Division when the Classified Table Tennis Championship served off at the National Racquet Centre Tacarigua on Saturday.

Edwards-Taylor, the daughter of former senior national women’s team player Astra Edwards-Bennett battled past Rayanna Boodhan, the daughter of national women’s team member Linda Partap-Boodhan of Arima Hawks, 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10 in their decider.

Earlier in the semifinal round, the national youth teamers, Edwards-Taylor overcame Arlene Joseph of Enterprise 11-8, 13-11, 11-8 and Boodhan, rallied past University of T&T’s Jamila Alexander, 7-11, 15-13, 11-2, 11-3.

Bos, who has flown the T&T flag internationally at Junior Circuit events in the Caribbean and Central American stopped Bago Slammers’ Javier King in their Men’s B Class final, 9-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-9.

Bos earlier beat N’Kosi Rouse in his last 16 duel, 11-6, 11-4, 11-5, Jalen Kerr 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6 in the last-eight and inform Neville Cabie of WASA Table Tennis Club in the semifinals, 7-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-3 while, King triumphed against Zaeem Imkaraz 9-11, 11-1, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, David Gopaul 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 11-8 and Abraham Francis of Arima Table Tennis Club, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9.

Francis won his last-16 battle with Uzair Omardeen 11-3, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5 and then ousted Doodnath Persad 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, 11-3.

WASA’s Sharon Ramoutar was also made to fight it out for the Women’s ‘C’ Class courtesy a come-from-behind, 10-12, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 defeat of Derah Ramoutar of Warrenville in their championship match.

In the semifinals, Ramoutar (S) outplayed 81-year-old Shirley John 11-4, 11-7, 11-3 and Ramoutar (D) outlasted Blasters’ Jewel Nidhan 7-11, 9-11 11-2, 11-7, 11-9.

In the Men’s C competition which attracted a large field of players, Petrotrin’s Darrion Phillips powered his way to the crown, capping it off with a straight forward, 11-3, 11-7, 11-6 defeat of Warrenville’s Reeza Ali.

Phillips had earlier received a bye in the round-of-32 before he forced his way past Varen John (13-11, 11-7, 13-11) in the last-16, Kareem Rahaman (11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, 11-5) and Satesh Jodhan of Couva 11-7, 11-9, 11-4 in the semifinals while Ali also got a round-of-32 bye followed by wins over Akeem Beharry (11-8, 14-12, 11-5), Ian Baksh (11-9, 11-6, 11-7) and in the last-four, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 against Arima’s Samuel Humphreys.

Jodhan had won his earlier knockout stage matches with Keval Ragbir 11-4, 11-4, 12-10), Vashesh Ramphalie (12-10, 11-5, 11-2) and Emmanuel Chuniesingh (13-11, 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-6) while Humphreys withstood the challenge of Kishawn Ramoutar 11-4, 4-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-6 and Rakeel Hosein, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.

Yesterday, the tournament concluded with the Women-A, Open A2 and Men’s A-2 competitions at the same venue.