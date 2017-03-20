Mohammed praises God for Singles success

Shenelle Mohammed turned back a hyped Solange Skeene in the Women’s Singles final of the Tranquility Open Tennis Tournament on Friday at the club’s homebase on Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain to secure her third consecutive Tranquility title, having beaten Emma Davis in 2015 and 2016.

Afterwards she credited the goodness of Almighty God for her success, saying he has brought her back from a four-year hiatus to show the world that you can achieve anything you want, once you put your mind to it. The 26 year old Mohammed defeated Skeene, a 13-year old rising tennis prodigy in two straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to make good on predictions that she would have won by tennis pundits.

Mohammed, said Skeene presented a difficult game for her, as she didn’t know what to expect from her, having never played against her before, coupled with the fact that she played a different game than her other opponents. She also encountered difficulties by not playing as regular as expected, but noted she had done enough to earn her the match.

“When I realised how she was playing I had to change my game to suit. I didn’t play to my true potential because of a combination of factors but I did enough to win and it was all because of God.”

Mohammed, a devout christian described Skeene as one of the players for the future, saying she is a great player. “I like to give credit where it is due and I think she will reach really far in the sport.” Mohammed, a single mother of three who is pursuing her Masters degree in Instructiomnal Design, which entails writing curriculum, wants to added the mixed doubles title to her cabinet this week when she teams up with Akiel Duke.

On Saturday, Mohammed and Duke defeated the pair of Guillermo Gomes and Fabiana Guedez 6-1, 6-1. Also on Saturday, Men’s Singles got going with Brandon Tom defeating Gianluc Robinson 7-5, 6-4: Javier Lewis whipping Scott Hackshaw 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 and Samuel West getting the better of Keshan Moonasar 6-3, 5-7 and 6-3.

Aiden Carter also prevailed over Nick Rowlands 6-0, 6-1; Adam Escalante progress over Jadon Lewis 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; Brandon Gregoire beating Kristyan Valentine 6-4, 6-4; Che Andrew taking care of Nkrumah Patrick 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 and Ethan Jeary triumphant over Ronald Robinson 6-2, 7-5.

In the Senior division, Frank Ramudit defeated Ken Aberdeen 6-3, 6-1 and Rafeek Mohammed, the father of Shenelle, prevailed over Michael Cooper 7-6(6), 6-4.