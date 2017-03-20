Narine warms up for Pakistan

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine warmed up for the upcoming four-match T20 series against Pakistan with a magical spell against First Citizens Clarke Road in the TTCB 50 overs Premiership competition yesterday at St Mary’s ground on Serpentine Road in Port-of-Spain.

Narine, recalled to the squad, along with Keiron Pollard, both turned out for Queen’s Park in the fourth round clash and saw their team took care of Clarke Road by eight wickets.

Batting first, Clarke Road made 130 all out in 41.3 overs with Narine twirling his magic to finish with 4/13 of his 10 overs. Also in great form was the off-spinner Darren Deonarine who grabbed 4/21 of his 10-over quota.

Naparima College student Clevon Kalawan topscored with 29 not out of 50 balls with two sixes, while councillor Adrian Ali got 21 at the top of the order. Queen’s Park then raced to victory at 131/2 of 15.3 overs with Daron Cruickshank hitting 40 not out of 22 balls with four fours and three sixes. Tion Webster had 42 not out of 52 balls with three fours and three sixes and Nicolas Pooran made 21 of 14 balls with two fours and two sixes.

Narine and Pollard will fly out later this week for a camp in Barbados prior to the first T20 international against Australia on Sunday at Kensington Oval, Barbados.