Port of Spain schools walk against crime

The Port of Spain & Environs Education District Anti-Crime walk “Walk Against Crime” and “Walk For Sport” will take place on Wednesday, April 5th, from Nelson Mandela Park to the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

The walk against crime is slated to begin at 9:30 am and the Minister of Education Anthony Garcia is expected to lead the Walk as he did last year when the Walk was held at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Also expected to Walk will be Minister of Sport Darryl Smith and Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon.

Some of the local and international sporting heroes have been invited to join the event together with over 8,000 participants from the 81 Primary Schools and 20 Secondary Schools from the Port of Spain and Environs District.

These include batting legend Brian Charles Lara, Cleopatra Borel, Roger Daniel, Calypso Monarch, Hollis Liverpool (Chalkdust), Road March Champions MX Prime & The Ultimate Rejects together with T&T Olympic Committee President Brian Lewis and reigning two-time Soca Monarch Voice.

The event will be a day of fun-filled competition.

The new format for the Walk according to the Chairman of The Port of Spain and Environs Sports Council Kelvin Nancoo, is to ensure that our students know that there are ways to be successful.

There are good ways, legal ways and sport and culture are two of the vehicles towards success in life.

Nancoo said, “There will be a six-a-side competition for the Under 14 Category at the Hasely Crawford Stadium which will begin at 10:30am. Another interesting competition will be the Relay Festival which will cater for both the Primary Schools and secondary Schools and Colleges.

The Relay Competition will cater for the Under 9, 11, 13, 16 and 18 Categories.

The younger Age Groups up to Under 11 will run a 4 x5 metres Relay and a 4 x 100 metres relay.

The other Age Groups will run a 4x 100 metres relay and a 4 x 200metres.