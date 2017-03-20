Senior men begin build up for Panama

T&T senior men’s team entered their final leg of preparations yesterday in preparation for Friday’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Panama at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The 26-man squad chosen at the weekend will assemble for the start of a residential camp and coach Dennis Lawrence will conduct an evening training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

According to Williams, “It’s good to be back in the team after some time away. I have been involved in the training since Dennis has been on board. We started off with a win against Barbados which augured well for the group. And with the final squad including the home-based and foreign-based players, I think we have what it takes to get some points in these games.”

“The important thing is for the players to open their minds and understand all the ideas and tactics that the coach wants and for us to stay focused and give our best in these two games.”

Tickets are available at all Lotto locations priced at $350 (covered) and $200 (uncovered).