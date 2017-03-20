Thompson qualifies for CYG

Jeron Thompson of Atlantis Aquatics qualified for the Commonwealth Youth Games in July in Nassau Bahamas, with a gold medal swim in the 50m breaststroke at the National Age Group Long Course Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva, on Saturday night.

Thompson won the 15-17 Boys edition of the event in 29.87 seconds surpassing the qualifying time of 30.32 as well as the marks for the Carifta and Central American and Caribbean Nations (CCCAN) qualifying marks.

Second and third placed finishers respectively, Marlins’ Luke Gillette (31.08) and Blue Dolphins’ Dario Omiss (31.20) also established Carifta and CCCAN qualifying times.

With the swim, Thompson, the 2015 First Citizens Youth Sportsman of the Year, marginally missed the qualifying standard for the FINA World Junior Championships in Indiana USA in August.

However, he made up for that by capturing gold in the 200m individual medley in two minutes, 20.19 seconds ahead of Marlins’ Luke Gillette (2:21.21) and YMCA Tobago’s Ezekiel Wilson (2:29.19).

The quartet of Aqeel Joseph of Sea Hawks, Zoe Anthony of Marlins, Zarek Wilson of Blue Dolphins and Joy Blackett of Tidal Wave each won three gold medals a piece on night four.

Joseph won the 13–14 Boys 200m freestyle (2:12.25), 200m individual medley (2:30.39) and the 100m backstroke (1:07.05) and in the process achieved Carifta and CCCAN qualifying times.

Wilson and Blackett had a repeat of their Friday triple gold medal performance.

Wilson won the 11-12 Boys 200m freestyle (2:12.66) and 200 IM (2:35.73) achieving CCCAN and Carifta qualifying times.

In the 100m backstroke, Wilson won in a Carifta qualifying time of 1:13.57. The 11-12 Boys 50m breaststroke saw four athletes achieve qualifying times for both regional meets led by Kyle West of Marlins (34.88) ahead of joint silver medallists Wilson and Riquelio Joseph (35.12) of Sea Hawks while Josiah Changar of Sea Hawks was fourth in 37.56.

Blackett won the 9-10 Girls 100m freestyle (1:10.04), 50m breaststroke (42.59) and 100m backstroke (1:26.13).

The pair of Jada Chai (Girls 15-17) and Isabella Mendoza (Eight & Under Girls) both won two gold medals on the night while there was a win each for Jada Chatoor, Graham Chatoor, Megan Charles, Aaron Acres, Liam Carrington, Zachary Anthony, Kyle West, Naomi Patterson, Adrian James, Amira Pilgrim, Colleen Parag, Jeron O’Brien, Liam Roberts, Tyresse Boxill, Neishelah Caseman, Jahmia Harley, James Gillette, Ariel Cape, Jeremy Sampson, Andre Sandy, Regan Allen, Sabrina David, Theana, Tariq Lashely and Jonathan Changar.

The meet concluded yesterday (Sunday) and the Carifta team is expected to be selected via a meeting of the Amateur Swimming Association of T&T (ASAT&T) tomorrow evening.