Boyce bros take Vets Doubles at Tranquility

The team of Dale and Rawle Boyce were crowned Veteran Doubles champions in the Shell-sponsored Tranquility Open Tennis Tournament at the club’s home at Victoria Avenue, Port-of-Spain, yesterday.

They defeated the pair of Dion Auguste and Ricky Villaroel in the final on court two 6-4, 4-6 and 10-8 to lift the title.

But the T&T Men’s Doubles pair of Timothy Davis and Adam De Freitas didn’t have such luck, going down to the Jamaican combination of Kevin Gardener and Rowland Phillips in straight sets 6-0, 6-0, to not earn a place in the second round.

Yesterday, there were also victories for Richard Chung and Emma Davis in the Mixed Doubles, prevailing over Brian Jackson and Donna Chin Lee 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals while the pair of Kristyan Valentine and Anya King also moved on to the round of four, following their 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Javier Lewis and Makalah Goodridge.

Timothy Davis and Adam De Freitas cruised to the semifinals without taking the court after their opponents Aiden Carter and Adam Ramkissoon failed to show for the match.

Also the team of Jadon Alexis and Ronald Robinson were gifted a free passage into the second round courtesy a walk-over victory over Alijah Leslie and Liam Sheppard.

​WALTER ALIBEY