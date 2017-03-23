Chatoor, Wilson shine at ASATT LC Swim

Jada Chatoor of Marlins and Zarek Wilson of Blue Dolphins were among the top overall performers at the ASATT National Age Group Long Course Championships which ended on Sunday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Chatoor won the 13-14 Girls overall first place trophy with 82 points and established the only national record of the meet in the 800m freestyle event, nine minutes, 24.15 seconds to erase her record of 9:31.10 which she set at Caribbean Islands Swimming Championship (CISC).

Inclusive of the 800m freestyle, she earned six gold medals with the other gold bringing in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 200 butterfly and 400m individual medley and is positioned to be a serious medal contender in Carifta and Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships.

Wilson, who will make his Carifta debut in Nassau, Bahamas, earned nine gold medals over the five days of competition in the 11-12 Boys category.

A multiple national record-holder, and qualifier for Carifta and CCCAN in various events, Wilson emerged the victor in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, and 200m backstroke.

Tidal Wave Aquatics 9-10 Girls standout, Joy Blackett won every event (nine gold medals), except the 200m freestyle where she was the silver medallist by 0.75 seconds.

Aqeel Joseph of Sea Hawks won the 13-14 Boys age-group also achieving nine gold medals, along with a collection of qualifying times while Zoe Anthony of Marlins dominated the 11-12 Girls category and won the High Point trophy for the age-group, with ten gold medals, the most by any swimmer over the five days.

On Tuesday, ASATT selected two teams to compete in the Carifta Water Polo Championships in Bahamas from April 7-9, 2017.

The 15 and Under Boys and 18 and Under Girls water polo teams will participate in the 16 & Under Boys, and the 19 and Under Girls categories at this year’s Carifta. T&T are the defending champions in both age-groups.

T&T water polo teams

18 & Under Girls Zoe Van Reeken (goalkeeper), Aaliyah Aching, Jaeda Attong-Julien, Tahirah Beepat

Hailey Deleon, Victoria Gillette, Brean Jordan, Leah Mitchell, Yasmin Mohammed, Amy Pounder, Sahara St Clair-Douglas, Megan Stafford, Abeo Valentine

Technical staff Nichola Welch (assistant coach), Kester Scanterbury (co-head coach), Allan Too-a-Foo (co-head coach (not travelling with team) ), Nathalie Nimblett (manager).

15& Under Boys Tristan Francis (goalkeeper), Kelvin Caesar, Christian Chin Lee, Dante Drakes - McKell, Ross Gillette, Nathan Hinds, Everson Latchman, Antonio Newallo, Ricardo Ramdan, Yannick Robertson

Nicholai Yorke, Tommy Ou, Benjamin Chow Quan.

Technical staff Kester Scanterbury (co-head coach), Allan Too-A-Foo (co-head coach), Jerry Chin Lee (manager/head of delegation)

ASATT National Long Course Age-Group Championship results

High Point winners

Eight & Under Girls

1. Isabella Mendoza (Eagles Aquatics) - 52

2. Siddhi Sieusankar (Tidal Wave) - 41

3. Tiana Poilido (Sea Hawks) & Brianna Oumdath (Sea Hawks) - 30

Eight & Under Boys

1. Liam Carrington (Atlantis) - 50

2. Darren Belfon (Pt Fortin Aqua) - 43

3. Anpherne Bernard (Tidal Wave) - 26

9-10 Girls

1. Joy Blackett (Tidal Wave) - 81

2. Amelia Rajack (Tidal Wave) - 60

3. Mya Wells (Sea Hawks) - 55

9-10 Boys

1. Zachary Anthony (Marlins) - 77

2. Tyresse Boxill (Blue Dolphins) & Giovanni Rivas (Flying Fish) - 57

11-12 Girls

1. Zoe Anthony (Marlins) - 81

2. Isabella Edwards (Tidal Wave) - 52

3. Gabrielle Vickles (Tidal Wave) - 51

11-12 Boys

1. Zarek Wilson (Blue Dolphins) - 81

2. Nikoli Blackman (Marlins) - 63

3. Riquelio Joseph (59.5)

13-14 Girls

1. Jada Chatoor (Marlins) - 82

2. Jahmia Harley (Tidal Wave) - 71

3. Regan H Allen (unattactched) - 65