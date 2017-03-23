Jamaica makes four changes for Red Force

KINGSTON, Jamaica—

Missing will be the trio of fast bowler Jerome Taylor, wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton and all-rounder Rovman Powell who will be linking up with the West Indies squad in Barbados on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

Batsman Shacaya Thomas has also been omitted reportedly with passport problems.

As replacements, selectors have called up the quartet of John Campbell, Trevon Griffith and Oraine Williams and fast bowling all-rounder Derval Green.

Batsman Williams is the only one of the four without national senior team experience.

“Three of the players have already represented us, so I am looking forward to them making a return and make a contribution,” captain Nikita Miller told the Gleaner newspaper prior to the side’s departure.

Leaders at the mid-season break for the Regional Super50, Scorpions have found themselves in a slump, losing their last two games since the restart of the competition.

They went down by seven wickets to leaders Guyana Jaguars in the sixth round and by 34 runs to Leeward Islands Hurricanes also at Sabina Park last weekend, and now lie third on 78.6 points.

Their last three games of the season will be away fixtures. (CMC)