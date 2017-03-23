Marcano gives Calypso Stickmen 2nd warm-up win

England-base Tariq Marcano scored in the first quarter as T&T senior men’s hockey squad continued their build-up towards Saturday’s opening of the eight-team International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two qualifiers with a 1-0 win over pool rivals Chile.

Playing at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua on Tuesday night, Marcano, one of two overseas players in the Glen "Fido" Francis-coached T&T squad got the decisive item as early as the fourth minute while he also missed a penalty-stroke with five minutes left on the clock.

Despite the late miss, Marcano’s early item was enough to give the tournament host a second win on the trot after blanking Caribbean neighbours, Barbados 3-0 on Monday night with strikes from rookie, Dylan Francis, Stefan Mouttet (penalty corner), and Mickell Pierre.

Speaking after his team’s second win and clean-sheet as well, Francis, a former national goalkeeper said he was delighted that his team had picked up a winning mentality from the warm-up matches.

“It’s not the real competition, but we are happy to see the guys working hard and these wins will serve as confidence boosters for the team.”

With these matches being the team’s first since facing Barbados last November/December, Francis said it was also great to see the team switch on to competitive mode quickly.

“We have been training a while now without any real opposition, so to actually have a chance at facing international opponents and getting to implement what you have been working on in training, is also a welcome for us.”

In addition to Marcano, who plies his trade with English club St Albans, Kwandwane Browne, the player/coach at English Premier Hockey League club Halmstead & Westminster is the other overseas player in the team.

Browne will be making his national team return, his first appearance since a torn Achilles tendon on his left foot in 2015 prior to the Pan American Games in Canada while his last competitive outing for national team was the FIH World League Round Two qualifiers in California in 2014 and Francis said it was a delight to have them both back.

“They have both played in the two warm-up matches but you can still see they are a bit still jetlagged but the same time, they add a lot of quality to the group and gives the players much more confidence,” said Francis.

Today, from 10.15 am, the 33rd ranked T&T men’s team captained by Queen’s Park Darren Cowie, will come up against USA in a its final warm-up match ahead of Saturday’s opening clash with world 22nd ranked Russia from 8 pm in Pool B.

Looking ahead to the clash with the Americans, Francis said he will continue to give as much playing time to all his players.

“We will continue with our same policy and try and use as much of the players as we can as we are looking at how they respond to certain situations in different playing positions on the field but the same time we will not be trying to give away our match tactics for the tournament.”

Other warm up matches carded for today are Barbados versus Russia from 11.30 am Japan against Chile at 4.30 pm.

For T&T, hosting the event is a big deal as the team has ambitions to move up the rankings and make their mark on the international hockey scene. A third place finish at the 2013 Pan American Cup, a first-ever win at the 2014 Commonwealth Games (a 4-2 win over higher-ranked Malaysia) and a top of the table finish in Round One of the 2015 HWL season, all serve to demonstrate that this is a team who knows how to win.

However, the team that went from that victorious Round One win in 2015 was well out of its depth in Round Two and ended the tournament in bottom place with no wins.

Legendary player and coach and T&T’s most capped player, Browne, says the team was just too inexperienced that time around.

“We had nine Under-21 players and the physicality of the tournament was too much for them. It’s the fourth quarter where we were always really punished.”

Experience will not be such an issue this time around, with Browne (302 caps), captain Darren Cowie (128), Mickell Pierre (119) and goalkeeper Andrey Rocke (117) are all in the current squad which will be trimmed to a final 18-man squad for the tournament.