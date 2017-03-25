Red Force stumps Scorpions

Under pressure from all quarters to at least be competitive in the current Digicel PCL Four-day tournament, the T&T Red Force struck back at their critics yesterday with an accomplished performance against the Jamaican Scorpions on day one at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain.

They ran out at the Oval a motivated and committed bunch and with Jamaica reeling at 150 for nine in mid-afternoon they would have felt accomplished. However, taking the foot off the gas a bit allowed the last pair of Durval Green and Marquino Mindley to add a valuable 51 runs that took the Jamaicans to an eventual 201 all out.

In reply, the Red Force grafted and reached 79 for three with captain Kyle Hope leading by example with an unbeaten 33 of 121 balls, including three fours. With him is Yannic Carriah unbeaten on 19.

Earlier, it was the Jamaican Cottrell playing his trade as an overseas player in Trinidad, who made the early inroads. He would have left the diehards in the streets of Kingston very upset when he fired three salvos their way and all of a sudden three men down. Trevon Griffith the Guyanese (1), John Campbell (19) and Andre McCarthy (1) would have been on time to catch the CNC3 midday news in the Brian Lara pavilion, as they did not last long.

At 50 for three things were not looking good but the West Indian batsman Jermaine Blackwood and Paul Palmer added 51 runs for the fourth wicket that took the score past the 100-run mark. Palmer left for 13 via the good work of Rayad Emrit and another collapsed ensued. Blackwood would soon join him for 68 that required looking at only 83 red balls and hitting nine of those to the fence.

Leg-spinner Imran Khan was into his work after an indifferent game against Guyana on the weekend. The twirler from Charlieville got assistance from the Oval track and saw the back of the lower middle order. With assistance from the new boy Bryan Charles, Khan was able to see Jamaica slump to 150 for nine.

However, the end was not near and he had to continue ripping that red cherry out of the back of the hand for another 51 runs, as Green lent bat to ball in making 53 batting at number 10. He faced 56 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes. Khan would finish with 4/28, his spin partner Charles 2/55 and the man who bowls the ball a lot faster than them, Cottrell 3/34.

SCOREBOARD

J Campbell b Cottrell 19

T Griffith c Hope b Cottrell 1

J Blackwood c Cottrell b Charles 68

A McCarthy b Cottrell 1

P Palmer c Katwaroo b Emrit 13

D Thomas b Charles 23

F Allen lbw Khan 4

D Jacobs b Khan 2

N Miller c Katwaroo b Khan 1

D Green c Katwaroo b Khan 53

M Mindley not out 5

Extras 2b, 6lb, 3w 11

Total all out 201

Fall of wkts: 13, 43, 50, 101, 127, 134, 142, 143, 150, 201.

Bowling: S Cottrell 8-1-34-3, M Richards 9-0-42-0,

R Emrit 9-2-34-1, B Charles 15-4-55-2, 9.4-2-28-4.

Red Force inns

K Hope not lut 33

J Solozano c Thomas b Mindley 3

I Rajah lbw Green 2

N Alexis lbw Jacobs 10

Y Carriah not out 19

Extras 4b, 3lb, 2w, 3nb 12

Total for 3 wkts 79

Fall of wkts: 17, 21, 49.

Bowling: M Mindley 10-4-22-1, D Green 10-3-19-1,

J Blackwood 4-1-7-0, D Jacobs 10-1-12-1,

N Miller 5-0-12-0.