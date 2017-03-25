Soca Warriors back on track

Under fire USA-based midfielder Kevin Molino got the lone goal as T&T’s Soca Warriors edged Panama 1-0 to get their 2018 Russia Fifa World Cup Concacaf Final Round Qualifying campaign back on track at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, last night.

Losers of their first two matches in the six-team final round home-and-away qualifiers to Costa Rica (0-2) and Honduras (1-3), T&T took to the field under the guidance of former national World Cup defender Dennis Lawrence in search of a first win.

And from early on, the locals, led once more by another under fire striker Kenwyne Jones, asserted themselves against the visitors, just as coach Lawrence hoped.

Early on it was all one-way traffic with Seattle Sounders utility player Joevin Jones firing a free-kick over bar from just outside the 18-yard box in the fourth minute, while nine minutes later, the Carenage-born danger man had Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo Cano at full stretch to tip over a scorching effort from a left sided shot that looked destined to sneak in the underside of the crossbar.

Panama managed to withstand the early pressure from T&T and on the half-hour mark created its best chance with striker Abdiel Arroyo heading wide of the target after being left unmarked in the Soca Warriors’ 18-yard box.

The game was now crying out for a goal, as both teams began to send passes astray with no one seeming ready to seize control of the contest.

And nine minutes before the interval, Molino fired T&T ahead as his team capitalised on an undermanned Panama.

Panama defender Roman Torres was forced to leave the field, albeit very slowly, to tie his left shoe lace after his boot was dislodged from his foot in a tangle with the battling Jones.

Urged on by coach Lawrence from the sidelines, Central defender Daniel Cyrus forced the ball up the centre of the field to Molino, who held off two challenges and from the edge of the 18-yard box, fired a low right-footed shot that nestled into the bottom right hand corner of the goal past Cano.

It was a much welcome return for the Minnesota United striker, who had drawn the wrath of former coach Stephen Hart for breaking team camp twice during the semifinal round, which eventually led to a two-match ban.

On the stroke of half-time Panama, who, like T&T, held the ball well in possession, had a chance to get on even terms from a free-kick. However, goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams, who up to that point was much busier with back passes from his team-mates, was equal to the task and parried away right-footed shot from Edgar Yoel Barcenas, with veteran right back Carlos Edwards on spot to head away the rebound for a corner.

The Panamanians started the second half in much brighter fashion and pinned T&T back for a few minutes, but the closest they came to a goal was a few wild flashes across the T&T penalty area which were easily dealt with.

At the other end, the lively Cordell Cato created a great chance for T&T to double its advantage in the 62nd, but after running almost 40 yards with the ball and finding a surging Molino, he could only fire into the body of Cano low down.

Four minutes later, Jones had his big chance to silence his critics just like Molino did, when he outran Panama captain and Last stopper Felipe Baloy.

However, with acres of space to carry the ball towards Cano and two team-mates as options, a weary looking Jones fired a wild left-footed shot into the side netting to the dismay of his team-mates and spectators alike.

Nevertheless, it was much better showing by Jones in his 88th appearance for the red, white and black, and when he eventually made way for feisty Defence Force striker Jamille Boastwain in the 82nd minute he was deservedly applauded for his all round effort, more so on the defensive end.

In the end, Molino’s strike was enough to secure T&T’s first three points in the final round on the road to Russia 2018, and a sure confidence booster ahead of Tuesday’s match against Mexico at the same venue from 7 pm, where coach Lawrence will look to add to his debut World Cup qualifying win.