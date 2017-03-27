‘Kick out the crime’

Members of the T&T Senior Men’s Team led by captain Kenwyne Jones issued a peace call with a collaboration of messages coming out of the Team’s residential camp at the Marriot Hotel in Port of Spain on Saturday following the 1-0 victory over Panama in Friday’s 2018 World Cup Qualifier.

The idea came about on the eve of the encounter following numerous reports of criminal activities, murders and violence against women and citizens generally which are circulating in the local press over the past few weeks.

But the focus was to achieve the victory against the Panama and with that accomplished, the players were then ready to send their national messages.

“Right now the crime situation is a not a pleasing one,” said Jan Michael Wiliams in a video that features messages from Jones, Kevin Molino, Khaleem Hyland, Curtis Gonzales, Mekeil Williams and Daneil Cyrus.

The following messages were voiced by the players.

“We stand against Crime! Stop the Violence Now, Respect our Women. Protect our women, love them and protect them!

“Let’s come together and Protect T&T. Let us all make this place safer”

“I have a mother, I have a Wife and also daughter. You also have a wife, a mother and a sister. Let’s come together to stand against violence against our women.”

“Do you part to make T&T better.”

“Let us come together to make T&T a better and safer place,” were the final words spoken by Williams in the one minute and twenty three second video clip which ended with a shot of the crowd applauding T&T’s victory at the final whistle and Hyland kneeling in prayer on the field following the referee’s final whistle on Friday night.