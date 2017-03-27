Jones stands out for Mayaro

Healthy competition brought out outstanding performances from the young athletes of Mayaro who took part in the 2017 bpTT Mayaro Primary Schools Zonal Athletic Games held at the Mayaro Secondary School Grounds on March 17th.

Javon Jones, a 12-year-old student of Mafeking Government Primary School, captured the energy of the participants, “I competed in shot put, javelin, discus and 100 meter sprint and I was able to win in shot put and discus. I really want to represent Mayaro to the best of my ability and maybe one day I could even represent Trinidad and Tobago and become an athlete ambassador for bpTT. No matter what happens, I had a great time today and I know that my parents will be proud of me.”

Sponsored by energy company BP Trinidad and Tobago for the past 18 years, the games present a golden opportunity for young athletes from across the community to compete with the hope of representing Mayaro at the district and national primary school levels. The games are held annually under the auspices of the Ministry of Education.

Ronda Francis, Corporate Responsibility Manager, bpTT, commented on the company’s long-standing support of the games said, “We have always supported sporting development in the Mayaro region as demonstrated by our football, cricket, netball and basketball competitions. BPTT is committed to developing every aspect of human capacity and the zonal sports is high priority because it is a nurturing ground for the enormous potential that exists in these young people. As demonstrated by their passion and performances, these athletes are our future stars, who will bring pride and glory to our nation.”

The games included field and track events and all of the local primary schools came out to compete: Guayaguayare RC Primary School, Mafeking Government Primary School, Mayaro Government Primary School, Ortoire RC Primary School and St Thomas (Mayaro) RC Primary School.

Andy Paul, Mayaro Zonal Coordinator, explained that sports are a critical part of the development of students. “These zonal games are an extension of the curriculum, and are essential to the nurturing of all-round, healthy and constructive citizens. It is a platform for the kids to discover and develop their talents at an early stage and each one of these kids performs with the hope of becoming the next Cleopatra Borel. They have principals, teachers, parents and sponsors bpTT supporting their achievement of those dreams,” Paul noted.