Pakistan flogs Windies in T20 opener

The West Indies scored less runs than the number of murders committed in T&T for the year so far, in a T20 match, such was their deplorable performance with the bat against Pakistan in the opening match of the Brighto Cup T20 clash at Kensington Oval, Barbados yesterday.

Skipper Carlos Brathwaite led the way with an unbeaten 34, as all the West Indies could come up with was 111 for eight of their allotted 20 overs, after being put in to bat by visitors. Pakistan then rustled up its win at 115 for four with 17 balls to spare.

Losing their last T20 series against Pakistan 0-3 in the UAE, the West Indies continued on the losing side much to the disappointment of the local fans who showed up at the region’s mecca to support them.

The bowlers were left to defend just 111 runs and with the talent in the Pakistani line-up this was always going to be difficult task and it reflected in the end.

Despite the world class spin duo of Samuel Badree and Sunil Narine in its ranks, the West Indies just could not pull off the miracle that was required.

Test skipper Jason Holder ripped out two batsmen but this was woefully short of what was required. With three wickets down for 49 runs Pakistan looked a bit wobbly, but that was just a look.

Given their uncertain mindset at times, the West Indies would have thought that they could get a sighter but the calm assurance of Shoaib Malik provided the fans back in Pakistan with a late night gift for their loyalty.

The right hander who plies his CPL trade here in Barbados, scored an unbeaten 38 of 29 balls with three sixes and a four to bring home the win. Apart from him Babar Azam made 29 from 30 balls with three fours and Kamral Akmal 22 of 17.

Earlier, the direct hit that threw down Evin Lewis’ stumps was a signal that the day was not going to belong to the home team. Lewis, Chadwick Walton and Holder were the only batsmen apart from Brathwaite to get into double figures. The West Indies problems centred around poor shot selection, two poor umpiring decisions and a debutant leg-spinner that seemed to be bowling hand grenades.

After the loss of Lewis, Shadab Khan a man good enough to be picked up by the Trinbago Knight Riders for the CPL 2017, took over. He sent back Lendl Simmons, Walton and Narine to finish with 3/7 of four overs.

His dismissal of Walton was questionable though, as the ball seemed headed past leg stump but not in the opinion of umpire Joel Wilson.

Imad Wasim sent back Marlon Samuels but television replays suggested the ball was far away from the leg-stump.

This time it was Barbadian umpire Gregory Brathwaite that erred. Brathwaite finished with 34 unbeaten of 27 balls with two sixes and two fours. The bandwagon now heads to Trinidad for the next three matches, the first of which will be played off on Thursday.

WI vs Pakistan

West Indies Innings

E Lewis run out 10

C Walton lbw Khan 18

M Samuels lbw Wasim 7

L Simmons b Khan 1

K Pollard c Wasim b Riaz 14

S Narine c Wasim b Khan 1

R Powell lbw Ali 1

C Brathwaite not out 34

J Holder c Hafeez b Tanvir 14

Extras: 3lb, 3w, 1nb 7

Total for 8 wkts (20ovs) 111

Fall of wkts: 13, 35, 37, 38, 42, 49, 74, 111.

Bowling: I Wasim 3-0-12-1, M Hafeez 1-0-8-0, S Tanvir 4-0-21-1, H Ali 4-0-25-1, S Khan 4-0-7-3, W Riaz 4-0-35-1.

Pakistan Innings

K Akmal c Lewis b Badree 22

A Shehzad c Walton b Holder 13

B Azam c Powell b Holder 29

M Hafeez c & b Brathwaite 5

S Malik not out 38

S Ahmed not out 4

Extras: 3w, 1nb 4

Total for 4 wkts (17.1) 115

Fall of wkts: 25, 40, 49, 85.

Bowling: S Badree 4-0-24-1, J Holder 3.1-0-27-2, S Narine 4-0-22-0, C Brathwaite 3-0-18-1, K Williams 2-0-14-0, K Pollard 1-0-10-0. Result: Pakistan won by 6 wkts.

Man of the match: Shadab Khan.