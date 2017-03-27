Soca Warriors earned all 3 points

After two matches in this competition, and three months of ultimate failure to cope with the needed quality of football to be played in the hexagonal, T&T has had the opportunity to see some level of improvement and a victory in game number three against Panama.

The expression of joy is obvious and was expected so long as the lads put their heads down and respond positively to their new Coach.

Even the statistics which emanated from the match, divulged that the percentage of ball possession of both teams saw the home country having two per cent more in the first half while Panama was three per cent more in the second half.

That statistic does not always make logical sense.

The Soca Warriors appeared to be directed to start the game from Keeper Jan Williams by using the wing defenders, just to ensure that they can begin a methodical possession and work their way towards the opportunity of using either Joevin Jones or Cordell Cato.

The ploy was impressive in the early stages and the tempo of the early minutes saw the effectiveness of the two speedsters.

It also caused Panama to follow suit with starting their possession game with their defense as well.

The principle was overdone and the possession game meant little for either one.

Thanks to Kareem Hyland and Carlos Edwards for opening up passing options which included the use of Joevin on the left.

It was impressive and left the crowd with a feeling of methodical attacking from the flanks.

A few good chances came by because of this, and some penetrative opportunities through either side where Cato was also very assertive in his duties to discomfort the left wing back Quintero.

Two chances came by, the first with an attempted wall pass between Cato and Kevin Molino.

The Minnesota striker, who was enjoying the full use of the field with his mobility, failed to finish a half chance from within the penalty area.

Edwards was working well with a triangle that comprised Joevin and Kenwyne Jones.

The chemistry was attractive and effective.

The Panama defense may have been in panic mode for a while, seeing that their wing defenders Edgar Barcemas on the right and Quintero of the left were uncertain as to stop T&T flankers.

Then it came to fruition, when Hyland broke the slow methodical forward approach by our defense line and rushed forward, passing Olavve and Godoy before releasing an exquisite through pass into the pass of a diagonal run from Joevin and almost like clockwork, Molino started to plan for the third man running space just in time to stride into the path of Joevin’s pass.

The rest of his act was typical of his main area of strength.

He rushed towards a vacancy which was left by Armando Cooper, deceptively body shifted the main defender Torres and got enough space to hit his right footer clinically into the net. WOW.

The joys of the crowd brought an atmosphere which triggered off the teams as a whole, where skipper Kenywne was out jumping the Panamanian defenders and flicking diagonally backward to either Cato or Joevin.

It was attractive and gave a glimpse to the fans that there was more success for the Warriors.

A free kick just outside of the penalty area on a foul again Jones, brought an opportunity which may have excited both Hyland and the left footed J Jones.

Against the north easterly wind, my choice would have been hyland. But, who can deny Joevin a chance of sending his team further forward.

He did not, but sent the ball skyrocketing way overbar.

I have a concern that we used ten defenders in the penalty area defending our goal.

That’s a misjudgment, if only because, in the event of gaining possession by our players, there would have been no release players, causing the Panamanians to collect the ball and continue to place pressure in our half of the field.

Secondly, defending players, even seven of them with strong aerial capability should be trusted to win the battle of the crossed balls against a Panama which consist of two five footers and a reluctant keeper to leave the line.

As it is on two situations saw five Warriors awaiting crossed balls against one pint size Henriguez, in the first instant, and substitute Tejada in the other.

Unbelievably, on both occasion saw the opposition got their heads before all else.

However, As we say, “God is a Trini” and he saved the day.

The team was much more organised that we had seen in the recent past and gave the impression that better performances could be on the horizon.