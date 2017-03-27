Webster takes Parkites to victory

All rounder Tion Webster took Queen’s Park to a 10-wicket victory over Clarke Road United in its fourth round clash at St Mary’s cricket ground yesterday.

Clarke Road made 152 all out batting first and QPCC replied with 318. Young West Indies player Kirstan Kallicharan made 77 to finish as top scorer, while Webster made a 63. Batting a second time, Clarke Road got a century from the veteran Gregory Mahabir to record 250 all out. The pick of the bowlers for Queen’s Park was Webster who grabbed 5/46.

Set a victory target of 85 QPCC sped to victory at 88 without loss with Webster scoring an unbeaten 53 of 27 balls with five fours and five sixes. Skipper Justin Guillen cracked an unbeaten 30.

Also recording a victory was PowerGen, which smashed Tableland by a massive 309 runs in St. Julien. PowerGen batting first made 209 and then hustled out Tableland for 149. Ewart Akil Nicholson then scored a brilliant 115 and Akiel Cooper 100 not out to lead PowerGen to 399 for six declared in their second innings. Chasing 460 runs for victory, Tableland then crashed to 155 all out.