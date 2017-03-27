Women footballers get contracts

The T&T Football Association (TTFA) yesterday announced a new contract agreement with members of the national senior women’s team.

Eight players will be accommodated under a four-tier contract system which has seen the players offered one year contracts.

A release from the TTFA stated that the football association believes the new agreement reflects the importance the local governing body has placed in women’s football and the national women’s team, noting the arrangement is a result of constructive negotiations with all parties.

Under the retainers, players will receive regular monthly income, aimed at improving conditions, while creating a talent pool for the national team to challenge for successes at international tournaments and World Cup qualifications. The eight players from the current senior team chosen are captain Tasha St Louis, Mariah Shade, Dernelle Mascall, Patrice Superville, Natasha St Louis, Annalis Cummings, Anastasia Prescott and Ayana Russell.

Overseas-based players were not offered retainer contracts but will receive allowances when they are invited to training camps and will also benefit from match fees for international matches. Meanwhile, student athletes based in North America or elsewhere do not qualify for the retainer contracts.

The team will be selected by head coach Italian Carolina Morace who will rank the players based on their performance at national team competition and camps.

“This agreement is a significant step towards the development of a professional career path for our best women footballers. Women players at national level devote a huge amount of time and energy to their football and this move recognises their commitment and contribution to the women’s game,” TTFA president David John-Williams said yesterday.

“We are still working towards the day when this country’s women footballers will be able to earn a full-time, professional living from the sport,” he added.

T&T senior team player Shade describe the new development as a significant one for the women’s game. “I believe that this is something very positive for us because I’ve been playing with the national team since I was 13 ,and we have been working so hard and not really reaping any rewards and this is something we can be confident about in that we have security.”

According to Shade “a lot of us don’t have jobs. We have degrees but we dedicate most of our life to football, so now we can feel confident that we can take care of business on the field and then outside we also have something to work with. It is something good for the programme and the future of women’s football.”

Arin King, one of the overseas-based players was also delighted with the new step. “We made history with these retainer contracts. It’s just stability. A lot of people do not know that women have it very hard. In the men’s game they are getting pro contracts and having a foundation with a salary. But sometimes we come to practice on a hungry belly. For the women it’s just great to have that stability and taking the programme to a next level with this,” King said.

The women’s senior team drew 0-0 with Venezuela on Sunday and will face their opponents again tomorrow from 7pm at the same venue.