Get into the ‘Spirit!’

Spiritofedinburgh looks a solid part of our each-way treble today in the eight-runner Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack; this Surrey venue stages a seven-race programme in tandem with a ‘sixer’ on Southwell fibresand which should be ideal for consistent, hitherto luckless veteran Roy’s Legacy.

Three flat meetings, the opening of our 2017 turf season on Saturday and so many will welcome the alternative code having laboured through form on ‘heavy’ ground at various National Hunt venues. It’s been a tough winter, for them!

We alerted readers to the folly of betting jumpers seriously inaccurate race-times and desperate surfaces were two good reasons not to raise stakes and, hopefully, you remain ‘in front’ due to specialising with our daily patent.

I’ll never tire of reminding you of pitfalls, that’s my job, to look after your pennies and let the pounds take care of themselves. Spiritofedinburgh certainly ticks enough boxes and if there isn’t a non-runner is guaranteed one of three places under Fran Berry, booked again by trainer, Brendan Powell.

‘Spirit’ has plenty of experience, ran five times as a two-year-old and Fran was aboard twice, once in a handicap, which is significant.

Obvious danger is likely-favourite, Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned Hajjam but William Knight’s twice-raced charge is blinkered for the first time, why?

Roy’s Legacy, one of six ‘decs’ for an ‘aged’ handicap over five furlongs, ran a cracker five days ago, extraordinary effort in fact given this wonderful eight-year-old was drawn wide, nearly in the car park.

As is customary Roy’s Legacy hit the gate, made the running but the effort of ‘doing it at both ends’ proved too much when cruelly collared in the last six strides.

Handicap experience might just prove an advantage for Waves in the six-runner Maiden Stakes over six furlongs; close second ‘best-in’ and strongly fancied. The portents are strong.

Hope you all took a hefty ‘Chunk’ out of the first winner at Plumpton, Monday; now that was a proper bet at odds-against but runner-up, Ruwasi, must be noted ‘next time!’

Frankel son and Derby entrant Count Octave off the mark

Count Octave, a well-related son of Frankel who holds an engagement in the Investec Derby, got off the mark in the style of a promising performer at Wolverhampton.

Third on his sole outing as a two-year-old at Goodwood in October, the Andrew Balding-trained colt —a half-brother to Treasure Beach, who was beaten a head by Pour Moi in the 2011 running of the Epsom Classic—was sent off the 30-100 favourite in the Betway Maiden Stakes over a mile and a half.

Utopian Dream kept him honest down the straight with the pair well clear, but David Probert only really needed hands and heels as his mount ran out a cosy three-length scorer.

David Redvers, racing manager for owners Qatar Racing, said: “You never really know what you have got with these middle-distance types until they are on the track, but that looked a very nice performance.

“Obviously we will be guided by Andrew and where he wants to go. We think he’s a very nice horse, but whether he is a Derby horse, only time will tell.

“He certainly has the right pedigree and that was an impressive seasonal debut and we are on track.”

Lingfield, 12.20 Spiritofedinburgh (e.w)

Southwell, 11.30 Waves (e.w); 1.00 Roy’s Legacy (e.w).