Naked Fifa officials spotted in T&T!

Legendary children’s story writer, Hans Christian Anderson, once penned a very funny story about a naked emperor.

Anderson wrote that because of the shocking pride of the emperor and because he knew that he was the law, he went naked before his entire kingdom and nobody dared to say a word.

Instead, they wildly applauded the emperor!

I am persuaded beyond the shadow of a doubt that nobody in Trini red was wildly applauding when the Fifa officials at Tuesday’s match vs Mexico decided to go naked for all the world to see. The off-side calls that they made vs T&T players were clearly game-changing decisions.

Nobody expected T&T to really try to go “toe to toe” with Concacaf pound for pound heavyweights Mexico, as local manager Dennis Lawrence had said they would.

But amazingly they did and should at least have had a share of the points for their efforts!

Instead, those of us who are old enough could only remember the similar events that had transpired in Haiti during another Fifa world cup qualifying tournament in 1973 when T&T were scandalously denied going to the world’s premier football tournament by some shocking refereeing.

Haiti I am sorry, but when I looked at countless replays of Joevin Jones’ goal for T&T that would have put us commandingly up 1-0 in the contest, I cried out,”Haiti all over again!”

This was clearly a case of “ole time business come back again” to haunt T&T. I am not a conspiracy theorist so I am not going to cry “conspiracy,” but all true totally Trinis must now cry foul with one voice for all of the football loving world to hear!

Fitzroy Othello