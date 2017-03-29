Rotary Club celebrates 25 years with PoS Games

Seven thousand students from 84 primary schools in Port-of- Spain and Environs are expected to come out and support eight zones for the prestigious Port-of-Spain Rotary Games on Tuesday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

School Supervisor II- Simonetta Williams made the announcement at the Press Conference to Launch the Port of Spain Rotary Games at the Goodwill Industries Centre in Mucurapo, yesterday afternoon.

She thanked the Rotary Club for its involvement in giving the student of the District the opportunity to be the best that they can be for 28 years.

A feat that produced the likes of Michelle Lee Ahye, Jehue Gordon, Cleavon Dilon and Marc Burns.

Williams said that Nestle had been very good corporate citizens as it assisted the Youth of Port-of-Spain in becoming holistically developed.

She added, ‘This year, the Zones of the Port of Spain and Environs Education District will attempt to put on another fantastic display, as we attempt to achieve excellence. Credit must be given to those Principals, Teachers, Coaches and to you The Rotary Club of Port of Spain for your continued support of our young scholar/athletes.’

She continued, “Our District is seeking to win the National Games for an unprecedented seventh time, a feat achieved by only one District. We of Port of Spain and Environs must be justly proud to know that for the past 29 years, our District has won the championship twenty-seven times. Should Mr. Nancoo’s prediction be true, then we will be winning the Championship yet again. I know he is one of the best in the business and I am smart enough to know, not to challenge his wisdom.”

Rotarian, Jeremy Matouk - The Sargeant at Arms, was his usual eloquent self and kept the Press Conference ticking over.

One of the sponsors, The Massy Foundation, whose representative Adele Rose brought the house down with her speech which touched each and everyone at the conference. She said, “First of all please rest assured that The Massy Foundation remain committed to funding projects, programmes and individuals that address our social malaises. The financing of educational initiatives, social interventions and poverty-reduction tactics remain our largest budgeted item. At the end of the day, The Foundation does, however, consider sport a unique tool in development at the individual, community and national level.

She ended, “I would like to bring to your attention the word of a young Australian who participated in the Commonwealth Youth Forum. ‘The remarkable aspect of Sport is not in it’s ability to improve fitness and burn calories but its power to draw people of any ethnicity, religion, political affiliation and financial standing into a world where the rules are universally scripted in a mutual bond of identity and belonging.”

Kelvin Nancoo, chairman of the Port-of-Spain and Environs Sports Council said ‘This is a special Games. It is the 29th Anniversary of the Games.

Nancoo said the Games’ Organisers would be working to ensure that this year’s edition will be the best.

When we speak of exemplary we speak of our sponsor The Rotary Club of Port of Spain which has stood with us over the years, as we developed the young minds of Trinidad and Tobago. To sponsor for a year is good, to sponsor for five years is excellent but to continue sponsoring a Games for 29 years is something worth savouring. Thanks again Rotary Club and to all those sponsors who have come on board.

Nancoo credited the Games for showcasing national talent, including 400 metres hurdles world champion Jehue Gordon, Simon Pierre, Fana Ashby, Alena Brooks, Honory Mc Donald and Michelle-Lee Ahye, who last year became the only woman from this country to run in the 100metres and two hundred metres final at an Olympics.

Nancoo noted some athletes but was clear in his acclaim for Michael Jack. He said, ‘The battle between Jorvan Westfield and Michael Jack who are in the same club will be fantastic but I think that Jack is the best Under 14 athlete in the country. But, that is only my thought.’

In ending he warned, ‘The West B Zones has been the perennial champion at these games but this year based on what has been going on, there will be change in the championship winners.

NAAA president, Ephraim Serrette said children having the opportunity to play and enjoy life was a big part of human development, and he commended the sponsors for contributing significantly to the development of many nationals over the years. He said the misnomer by some Trinbigonian that sport, culture and education cannot co-exist is a farse. He boldly stated, ‘I am a product of that holistic education process. Universities don’t really want the straight ‘A’ students but the ones who bring something new to the table.’

“The Rotary Club, by sponsoring this event for the last 25 years, would have created an environment and situation in which they would have produced more champions in life than in sport,” said Serrette.