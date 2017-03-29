Soca Warriors fade

A single goal from defender Diego Reyes in the 57th minute earned Mexico all three points on the road against a fighting T&T Soca Warriors in their FIFA/Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, last night.

But T&T may feel cheated by a dubious offside call by Jamaican referee Valdin Legister that prevented them from going ahead in the first half of the match, and perhaps a possible win or at least a share of the points.

After absorbing relentless Mexican pressure, midfielder Khaleem Hyland, the architect of a neat T&T build-up, found Joevin Jones unmarked in the area and he made no mistake, beating goalkeeper Afredo Talavera with a powerful left-footed drive that nestled into the roof of the Mexico net. But Legister spoiled the party by blowing offside.

Instead, it was Mexico who were later celebrating early in the second half when Reyes raced inside the T&T area to meet a left-side corner sweetly on the head and steer the ball past Jan-Michael Williams into the top left corner.

The Mexicans expectedly settled early and felt they should have scored when Caros Salcedo lifted a pin-point pass to captain Hector Herrera inside the area in the eighth minute and with only the keeper to beat, Herrera hit a weak header to the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Williams.

When the hosts found their confidence, a neat build-up from the right-side by Hyland found Jones on the left, but the speedy player cut inside and hit a weak shot that failed to trouble the Mexico custodian in the 15th minute. As play continued the teams traded opportunities, but both defences proved equal to the task as the teams closed the first session of play without a goal to show for their efforts.

At the resumption, Mexico continued their dominance with the ball and really should have scored when Javier Hernandez was fed a through ball inside the box. But he lost his footing as a sliding Williams put in a strong challenge.

Hernandez was guilty of many missed chances from similar plays in the time that followed.

Coach Dennis Lawrence later brought on Jermille Boatswain and Andre Boucaud as replacements for skipper Kenwye Jones and Hyland in an attempt to salvage a point from the contest, but a steady Mexican defence prevented all attacks at goal.

Only Jones (Joevin) was given a last-ditch chance from a free kick at the top the box, but his attempt deflected off the wall before being cleared to safety.

Going into the back-to-back matches against Panama and the Mexicans, coach Lawrence had aimed at four points, but he got three from Friday’s 1-0 victory against Panama at the same venue.

T&T STARTING TEAM

21.Jan-Michael Williams (GK); 2.Aubrey David, 25.Curtis Gonzales, 5.Daneil Cyrus, 17.Mekeil Williams, 19. Kevan George, 8.Khaleem Hyland, 7.Cordell Cato, 10.Kevin Molino, 3.Joevin Jones, 9.Kenwyne Jones (captain).