TTCB bids for 2 India matches

The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) has put in a bid for two matches in the upcoming India versus West Indies clash according to president of the board Azim Bassarath.

India is due to tour the West Indies for five ODIs and two T20s in July and Bassarath said that they are looking to have the Indians return to Trinidad since the Test match last season was abandoned due to a soggy outfield at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Speaking to Guardian Media Sports, Bassarath said, “Nothing has been finalised just yet but we have expressed an interest in hosting one ODI and one T20 match here against the Indians. The WICB has this notice of interest from us and they will soon decide on where the matches will be played. We would love to host the Indians here after the fans were not able to see them in action last year during the Test match.”

The WICB met on the weekend for their annual general meeting in Barbados and president Dave Cameron was returned unopposed. So to was his deputy Emanuel Nanton. Cameron and new CEO of the WICB, Johnny Graves would both travel to India next week for the official opening for the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) and they would use the opportunity to speak to officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to finalise the proposed dates for the tour.

Meanwhile, the WICB would continue putting committees together this week for the next term and they will be announced in due course. The incident free meeting on the meeting went very smoothly and everyone seemed happy with the progress of the board to date and is anxious to serve the next period.

Representing TTCB at the meeting were Bassarath, fellow WICB director Arjoon Ramlal, TTCB treasurer Sukesh Maniam and TTCB executive member Dr. Allen Sammy who delivered an address on behalf of the local board. Bassarath said he was looking forward for the next phase, “We have set goals to be achieved by this board and we continue to work towards reaching that. We are happy that we have been able to reach an acceptable point in terms of what we intended to do and we are all looking forward towards better days in West Indies cricket. We think we have put together a good framework under the leadership of Dave (Cameron) to hit our set marks and things are looking positive at the moment for West Indies cricket.”