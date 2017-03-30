Calypso Stickmen eye USA revenge

T&T’s senior men’s hockey team will going all out to end a run of three straight recent international defeats to USA when they face off in one of four quarterfinal matches in the eight-team International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two Qualifiers at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, from 8pm tonight.

Three years when both countries faced off at the same stage of the World League qualifiers, USA ran out comfortable 7-1 winners in Chula Vista, California, USA while they also registered 2-1 wins over T&T in the round-robin group stage and fifth to eighth place semifinal playoff at the 2015 Pan American Games in Canada.

However, during the warm-up matches, for this tournament, the Darren Cowie-skippered “Calypso Stickmen” secured a 1-0 win over the Americans and despite a third placed finish in Pool B after a 5-1 loss to joint tournament favorites, Japan in their final pool match on Tuesday night, coach Glen “Fido” Francis says he was confident his team can pull off the win to get to the main draw semifinals.

“We ended third in the group after losing to Russia (3-1) and Japan, but from the outset we targeted a win against Switzerland (6-2) to get a better match-up for the quarterfinals, by avoiding the top team from the other group (Canada) and we got that.

“The guys had a chance to regroup yesterday after the end of the round-robin stage and the mood of the group is very much good and the confidence level is high as well.

Looking ahead to the clash with the Americans who ended second in their group after rebounding from its 4-2 first day loss to Canada to defeat Barbados (7-1), and Chile, 2-0 on penalty-stroke shoot-out after a come-from-behind 2-2 draw, Francis said his players have to playa smart match and continue to believe in themselves.

“During the round-robin phase we made a few mistakes which we will also need to cut out as well as limit our yellow card accumulations which puts us a player disadvantage.

“These things were expected as the core of the team is a very young inexperienced one at this level, but they are coming along quickly and this is another chance for them to show they are capable of matching the so called big teams.

From the last meeting in 2015, the T&T players still in the mix are Aiden De Gannes, Stefan Mouttet, Cowie, Mickell Pierre, Shaquille Daniel, Jorda Reynos, Tariq Marcano, Kristien Emmanuel and goalkeeper Andrey Rocke, while the USA squad features no fewer than 11 players from the last duel between both countries

On Tuesday night, strikes from Kentato Fukada (2) and a sixth goal of the tournament for Kenta Tanaka gave the Samurais a 3-0 lead ahead of half-time.

England-based Tariq Marcano reduced the deficit early in the fourth quarter, however, a penalty stroke from Shota Yamada and an open play effort from Kaito Tanaka completed the scoring at 5-1.

In today’s other quarterfinal matches, 11th ranked Canada which trashed 49th ranked Barbados 10-0 led by hat-tricks from Gabriel Ho-Garcia and Gordon Johnston will face Switzerland (#30th) from 1.15pm followed by Russia (#22)) which finished second in Pool B with a comfortable 4-1 win over Switzerland against Chile, and then at 5.45pm, the South Americans, ranked 26th meet USA, rated three places lower.

Following the completion of today’s quarterfinal, the four winners will advance to Saturday’s main draw semifinals for a chance to earn to two qualifying spots to the Hockey World League Semifinals (Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers) which will be held in June and July this year where those coveted berths at the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 in India are up for grabs.

The quarterfinal losers will contest the semifinals for positions fifth to eighth while the final day of competition is carded for Sunday.

So far Malaysia and China qualified to the next from their Round Two qualifiers in Dakhar while host Ireland and France booked their tickets in Belfast, all earlier this month for the Hockey World League Semifinals.

They will be joined in the World Cup qualifier phase by the two highest ranked of the third placed finishers from those three events. Egypt finished in third in Dhaka and in Belfast, Scotland was third.

RESULTS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS:

GROUP A:

CHILE 2 (Vincente Martin 21st, Juan Amoroso 32nd) VS USA 2 (Paul Singh 45th, Williams Holt 46th) - USA won 2-0 on penalty-stroke shoot-out

CANADA 10 (Gabriel Ho-Garcia 3rd, 3rd, 20th, Gordon Johnson 13th, 38th,. 39th, Mark Pearson 45th, 50th, Curran Taylor 15th, Matthew Sarmento 29th) VS BARBADOS 0

GROUP B:

RUSSIA (Nikolay Yankun 28th, 45th, Denis Shchipachev 31st, Semen Matkovskiy 35th) VS SWITZERLAND 1 (Jan Hodle 44th)

JAPAN 5 (Kentaro Fukuda 6th, 21st, Kenta Marcano 49th, Shota Yamada 52nd, Kaito Tanaka 58th) VS T&T 0

FINAL POOL STANDINGS

A

TEAMS........P.....W......D.....L....SOW..SOL...F......A....PTS

Canada.............3.......3............0.........0..........0.............0........19.......3......9

USA.....................3.......1............1..........1...........1.............0........11........7......4

Chile....................3.......1............1..........1...........0..............1.........5..........8......4

Barbados........3.......0...........0.........3..........0.............0........2..........19....0

B

TEAMS........P.....W......D.....L....SOW..SOL...F......A....PTS

Japan.................3.......3............0.........0..........0.............0........11........2......9

Russia...............3.......2...........0.........1...........0.............0........8..........5......6

T&T......................3.......1............0.........2..........0.............0........8..........10...3

Switzerland..3.......0...........0.........3..........0.............0........3..........13....0

FIXTURES

TODAY (THURSDAY MARCH 30):

QUARTERFINALS:

CANADA (1st Pool A) VS SWITZERLAND (4th Pool B), 1.15pm

RUSSIA (2nd Pool B) VS CHILE (3rd Pool A), 3.30pm

JAPAN (1st Pool B) VS BARBADOS (4th Pool A), 5.45pm

USA (2nd Pool A) VS T&T (3rd Pool B), 5.45pm

SATURDAY APRIL 1:

FIFTH-EIGHTH SEMIFINALS

(1.15pm - 3.30pm)

MAIN DRAW SEMIFINALS

(5.45pm -8pm)

SUNDAY APRIL 2:

SEVENTH PLACE PLAYOFF,

1.15pm

FIFTH PLACE PLAYOFF,

3.30pm

THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF,

5.45pm