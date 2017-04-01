John-Davis bags another MVP award

“Always remain a student of the game. Once you are a stu­dent of the game, you find your­self studying, doing research and just keep getting better.”

This was the advice of Police’s Rhonda John-Davis to younger netballers after picking up her third “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) award in the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

John-Davis and a number of other players and their teams were celebrated on Thursday af­ternoon at the closing ceremony of the 27th edition of the League at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena, for their outstanding performanc­es during the recently completed season.

“It is always a great feeling to be viewed as the most valuable play­er. It feels good but for me, I was just happy that our team was able to achieve the success that we had this year,” said John-Davis, who has won the MVP title in 2009 when she competed with Defence Force and in 2010 after transferring to Police.

And what a season it has been for the police officers in the Premier­ship Division. They won the League trophy, the divisional knockout and Fast 5 competitions. In the Open category Police captured the knockout crown when combining with players from its teams from the lower divisions.

John-Davis, who is the national Under-21 head coach, was also ad­judged the best centre-court player and also named on the senior All Stars team, was also key in leading her mixed team (players from oth­er teams) to victory in the exhibi­tion knockout competition on the closing day. Her teammates, Joelisa Cooper and Jeselle Navarro, were recognised among the best shoot­ers. Cooper had the best individual shooting percentage of 78.68 and Navarro (73.19) was third.

Second was Fire Service’s Jamee­la Mc Carthy ( 77.15). Her teammate Onella Jack was rated the best de­fender. Their contributions were vital in Fire copping the Steve Sar­jeant Challenge knockout trophy.

In the Championship Division, the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) had a phenomenal debut season, winning the Jean Pierre Challenge (knockout), the divisional knock­out and Fast 5 titles.

Police prevented the sweep by claiming the League trophy. UTC was second and TSTT, third.

Fire reigned in the Alternative Division, winning the League, Fast 5, divisional and Opening Day knockout competitions.

On hand to present awards was Nicole Loney Mills, the Corpo­rate Social Responsibility Officer at Unicomer (Courts) Trinidad Limited, who confirmed that the league will receive an increase in sponsorship for next season.

​MVP: Rhonda John Davis

Most Improved Team:

Defence Force (Alternative)

Most disciplined team:

Fire (Alternative)

COURTS KO (Open):

1 Police, 2 Las Lomas

March Past: UTT

PREMIERSHIP DIVISION

Opening Day KO:

1 UWI, 2 UTT

League Trophy:

1 Police, 2 Fire, 3 UTT

Steve Sarjeant Challenge : Fire

Divisional KO: 1 Police, 2 UTT

Fast 5: 1 Police, 2 Fire

Best Shooting Ave:

Individual: 1 Joelisa Cooper (78.68), 2 Jameela Mc Carthy (77.15), 3 Je­selle Navarro ( 73.19)

Team: Police (69.34)

Best centre-court:

Rhonda John-Davis

Best defender: Onella Jack

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

Opening Day KO: 1 Police,2 UTT

League Trophy: 1 Police, 2 UTC, 3 TSTT

Jean Pierre Challenge: UTC

Divisional KO: 1 UTC, 2 Police

Fast 5: 1 UTC, 2 Las Lomas

BEST SHOOTING AVE:

Individual: 1 Mekeda DeFreitas (78.23), 2 Patrice Goring (75.34), Gurshier Grant( 74.60)

Team: TSTT (66.06)

Best centre-court:

Shurnel DeVerteuil

Best defender:

Avi-Ann Archie

ALTERNATIVE DIVISION

Opening Day KO:

1 Fire, 2 Defence Force

League Trophy:

1 Fire, 2 UWI, 3 Defence Force

Divisional KO:

1 Fire, 2 Defence Force

Fast 5: 1 Fire, 2 Defence Force

BEST SHOOTING AVE

Individual: 1 Carla Victor (77.70) 2 Cameshia Leslie (76.88), 3 Zakiya Mc Kenna (66.86)

Team: USC (65.99)

Best centre-court:

Seana-Marie Jade Solomon

Best defender: Oresha Joseph

MVP TEAM

Onella Jack (Fire), Alea Jaggernauth (Bermudez), Michelle White (Defence Force), Rhonda John Davis (Police), Leah Kintiba (Defence Force), Oresha Joseph (Fire), CrystalAnn George (UTT), Saman­tha James-Lewis (Jabloteh), Shanelle Baptiste (Police), Anecia Baptiste (UWI), Roseanna Gajadar (Las Lomas), Ebony Williams (USC),Donessa Wickham (Po­lice), Sasha Liburd (UWI) , Kanika Paul Payne (TSTT), Avi-Ann Archie (UTC), Aeisha Collins (UTT).

ALL STAR TEAMS

Senior: Jameela McCarthy, Joelisa Cooper, Jeselle Navarro, Aquila Blugh, Rhonda John Davis, Onella Jack, Jellene Richardson, Shernese Seemungal, Fio­na Holder, CrystalAnn George, Anecia Baptiste, Anika La Roche- Brice,

Junior: Mekeda DeFreitas, Patrice Gor­ing, Kanika Paul Payne, Cameshia Leslie, Chantael Perry, Alea Jaggernauth, Avi- Ann Archie, Leah Kintiba, Kurtisha Hoyce, Kerensa Laptiste, Shurnel DeVerteuil, Melissa Stephenson