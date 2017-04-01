LONDON—West Indies pace legend Michael Holding has been named as the new president of Derbyshire, the County club he represented with distinction during his illustrious playing...
John-Davis bags another MVP award
“Always remain a student of the game. Once you are a student of the game, you find yourself studying, doing research and just keep getting better.”
This was the advice of Police’s Rhonda John-Davis to younger netballers after picking up her third “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) award in the Courts All Sectors Netball League.
John-Davis and a number of other players and their teams were celebrated on Thursday afternoon at the closing ceremony of the 27th edition of the League at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena, for their outstanding performances during the recently completed season.
“It is always a great feeling to be viewed as the most valuable player. It feels good but for me, I was just happy that our team was able to achieve the success that we had this year,” said John-Davis, who has won the MVP title in 2009 when she competed with Defence Force and in 2010 after transferring to Police.
And what a season it has been for the police officers in the Premiership Division. They won the League trophy, the divisional knockout and Fast 5 competitions. In the Open category Police captured the knockout crown when combining with players from its teams from the lower divisions.
John-Davis, who is the national Under-21 head coach, was also adjudged the best centre-court player and also named on the senior All Stars team, was also key in leading her mixed team (players from other teams) to victory in the exhibition knockout competition on the closing day. Her teammates, Joelisa Cooper and Jeselle Navarro, were recognised among the best shooters. Cooper had the best individual shooting percentage of 78.68 and Navarro (73.19) was third.
Second was Fire Service’s Jameela Mc Carthy ( 77.15). Her teammate Onella Jack was rated the best defender. Their contributions were vital in Fire copping the Steve Sarjeant Challenge knockout trophy.
In the Championship Division, the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) had a phenomenal debut season, winning the Jean Pierre Challenge (knockout), the divisional knockout and Fast 5 titles.
Police prevented the sweep by claiming the League trophy. UTC was second and TSTT, third.
Fire reigned in the Alternative Division, winning the League, Fast 5, divisional and Opening Day knockout competitions.
On hand to present awards was Nicole Loney Mills, the Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Unicomer (Courts) Trinidad Limited, who confirmed that the league will receive an increase in sponsorship for next season.
MVP: Rhonda John Davis
Most Improved Team:
Defence Force (Alternative)
Most disciplined team:
Fire (Alternative)
COURTS KO (Open):
1 Police, 2 Las Lomas
March Past: UTT
- PREMIERSHIP DIVISION
Opening Day KO:
1 UWI, 2 UTT
League Trophy:
1 Police, 2 Fire, 3 UTT
Steve Sarjeant Challenge : Fire
Divisional KO: 1 Police, 2 UTT
Fast 5: 1 Police, 2 Fire
Best Shooting Ave:
Individual: 1 Joelisa Cooper (78.68), 2 Jameela Mc Carthy (77.15), 3 Jeselle Navarro ( 73.19)
Team: Police (69.34)
Best centre-court:
Rhonda John-Davis
Best defender: Onella Jack
- CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION
Opening Day KO: 1 Police,2 UTT
League Trophy: 1 Police, 2 UTC, 3 TSTT
Jean Pierre Challenge: UTC
Divisional KO: 1 UTC, 2 Police
Fast 5: 1 UTC, 2 Las Lomas
BEST SHOOTING AVE:
Individual: 1 Mekeda DeFreitas (78.23), 2 Patrice Goring (75.34), Gurshier Grant( 74.60)
Team: TSTT (66.06)
Best centre-court:
Shurnel DeVerteuil
Best defender:
Avi-Ann Archie
- ALTERNATIVE DIVISION
Opening Day KO:
1 Fire, 2 Defence Force
League Trophy:
1 Fire, 2 UWI, 3 Defence Force
Divisional KO:
1 Fire, 2 Defence Force
Fast 5: 1 Fire, 2 Defence Force
BEST SHOOTING AVE
Individual: 1 Carla Victor (77.70) 2 Cameshia Leslie (76.88), 3 Zakiya Mc Kenna (66.86)
Team: USC (65.99)
Best centre-court:
Seana-Marie Jade Solomon
Best defender: Oresha Joseph
- MVP TEAM
Onella Jack (Fire), Alea Jaggernauth (Bermudez), Michelle White (Defence Force), Rhonda John Davis (Police), Leah Kintiba (Defence Force), Oresha Joseph (Fire), CrystalAnn George (UTT), Samantha James-Lewis (Jabloteh), Shanelle Baptiste (Police), Anecia Baptiste (UWI), Roseanna Gajadar (Las Lomas), Ebony Williams (USC),Donessa Wickham (Police), Sasha Liburd (UWI) , Kanika Paul Payne (TSTT), Avi-Ann Archie (UTC), Aeisha Collins (UTT).
- ALL STAR TEAMS
Senior: Jameela McCarthy, Joelisa Cooper, Jeselle Navarro, Aquila Blugh, Rhonda John Davis, Onella Jack, Jellene Richardson, Shernese Seemungal, Fiona Holder, CrystalAnn George, Anecia Baptiste, Anika La Roche- Brice,
Junior: Mekeda DeFreitas, Patrice Goring, Kanika Paul Payne, Cameshia Leslie, Chantael Perry, Alea Jaggernauth, Avi- Ann Archie, Leah Kintiba, Kurtisha Hoyce, Kerensa Laptiste, Shurnel DeVerteuil, Melissa Stephenson
