Paul, Edwards inspire primary school students

​Olympic Boxer Nigel Paul and Soca Warrior defender Carlos Edwards provided inspiration to Primary School students through a programme called H.O.P.E (Helping Our Pupils Excel) which is sponsored by Bankers Insur­ance Company of T&T Limited.

The programme is designed to spread awareness to the nation’s youths through sporting activities.

According to managing director Vance Gabriel: “There is a missing gap in some of the Nations Primary Schools and we at Bankers saw a need to introduce sports to the schools as a form of discipline and motivation for kids.” The students were introduced to basic sporting skills, which was conducted on their school grounds and it was also used as an avenue to motivate and educate the partici­pants on topics such as violence in schools, road safety, exercise and diet, etc.

The company’s Public Relations Officer, Devica Ali, said that Paul and Edwards decided to conclude the HOPE programme for 2017 with a Sports Day among three of the pri­mary schools involved in Central that participated for the last two school terms. The participating schools were Freeport Presbyterian, Waterloo Hindu and Montrose Government Primary.

They came together and com­peted for Central supremacy at the Grounds of Presentation College, Chaguanas.

Following the event Freeport Pres­byterian emerged as overall winners followed by Montrose Government with Waterloo Hindu finishing third.

The students challenged each oth­er in the obstacle race, tug of war, tic-tac-toe relay, wheel barrow, three legged race and much more.

This project was well received by the school’s principals, teachers, parents and students.