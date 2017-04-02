LEWIS MARY Marie (Tilla) died 26th of March at Port Of Spain General Hospital at theage of 88 yrs. She was the wife of Bernie Lewis. Mother of Dianne Camejo, Maria St Hillaire, Carol Commissiong of USA, Paula Rush of USA, Pauline Lewis and Joanne Lewis. Grand Mother of Alexand Elizabeth St Hillaire, Tracy of USA, Enrico, Julio, Gerard Camejo, Mellisa, Felicia Of USA, Kurt and Melanie Rush Of USA and many others.

Great Grandmother of 21. Mother-in-law of Radix Rushof USA, Garvin Commissiong of USA and Milton Camejo(deceased). Sister of Theresa Best, Margaret Ashton, Urban Lezama, David Lezama and Paulina Lezama all(deceased). Aunt of Leslie Jacky, Louis and Lerie Leza-ma and many others. Friend of Sylvia Griffith and Josephine Parker.

The funeral of the late Mary Lewis (Tilla)will held on Tuesday 4th April.At Our Lady of Lourdes R.C.Church, 182 Saddle Road,Maraval at 3:30pm. Thence tothe church yard cemetary.