Bryden emerges T&T amateur champion

Liam Bryden played brilliantly yesterday to shoot a level par 72 and finished with a total gross score of 301, to emerge the amateur champion at the T&T Golf Open Championship hosted by the T&T Golf Association at St Andrew’s Golf Club in Moka, Maraval.

In second place in the T&T Amateur was Jonathan Millen, who shot 79 today for a score of 303. Clint Alfred the favourite going into the tournament shot a 79 today for a 314 total. Fourth place was Ross Cabral who had his best score for the tournament today shooting a fine 73 for a total of 316. He was closely followed by another teenager Sam Avey with 77 for 317.

The trips to the Latinoamerican Tour Jamaica Classic in Jamaica are in order of finish, Golf Professional Chris Richards 291, 18-year-old Bryden winning a trip to the Jamaica Classic as the low Junior, the second trip to Jamaica is amateur Jonathan Millen, third player going to Jamaica is Golf Professional Bernard Benny and the fourth player is Golf Professional Anthony Gill. Both Benny and Gill are Club professional at St Andrews Golf Club.

In the first flight, Randy Hakim held on yesterday shooting an 87 for a total of 329, Junior Charles made a move today shooting 81 to finish two shots behind on 331. Omesh Dinanath finished in third place with 81 for 334.

The second flight was won at a canter by Jonathan Mitchell shooting a 4 round total of 315. In second place was Eun Dae Lee shooting 86 for a total of 335. Joseph Rahael finished in third place shooting 83 for a 335 total.

The seniors division was won in a sudden death playoff by Adrian Sampson over Deryck Gonsalves. Both players having a total of 310 strokes. Sampson shooting 76 today with a birdie, birdie finish. In the playoff Adrian went par, bogie to Deryck’s par, double bogey.

The Super Seniors also went to a playoff with Fabian Lee Foon emerging victorious over Arjoon Samlal with a par on the first hole, they finished with a total of 312. With John Hale following in third place on 316.

T&T romped away with the Presidents Cup with Bryden and Richard Camacho having a 318 total to Barbados 347.