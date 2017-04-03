Durant wins 100m gold at Southern Games

Simplex’s Kamaria Durant repeated as the women’s 100 metres champion at the 53rd annual Southern Games held at Petrotrin Sports Club at Guaracuara Park, Point-a-Pierre, yesterday.

The former World Relays bronze medallist clocked 11.90 seconds to finish ahead of her teammates Onika Murray in 12.30 and Shikyla Walcott in 12.40, respectively.

Murray won bronze in the event last year.

In the men’s version of the race, Kevin Haynes of Defence Force was first in 10.92 and Lesean Noel (PAP) second in 10.93 and third was Khaliyq Abdullah (Simplex) in 11.01.

On the field, former CAC Junior gold medallist Cherisse Murray of Toco Tafac secured the women’s shot (14.11) bettering last year’s silver.

Kechelle Douglas (Utt Fast Track) was second with 12.00m and World Masters Indoor and Outdoor gold medallist, Gwendolyn Smith of Palo Seco (11.32) in third.

Hezekiel Romeo of Rebirth took the men’s shot put with a best attempt of 16.28m ahead of former Carifta gold medallist Shervorne Worrell (UTT Fast Track), with 16.04 and Kesean Phillip (UWI) 14.90.

Shot Put

Women: 1 Cherisse Murray (Toco Tafac) - 13.35m; 2 Kechelle Douglas (UTT) - 12.00m; 3 Gwendolyn Smith (Palo Seco) - 11.32m

Men: 1 Hezekiel Romeo (Rebirth) - 16.28m; 2 Shevorne Worrell (UTT) - 16.04m; 3 Kesean Phillips (UWI) - 14.90m

Long Jump

Men (NWI): 1 Ian West (PFNJ) - 6.10m; 2 Andy Williams (UWI) - 5.88m; 3 David Serrant (UWI) - 5.86m

Women (NWI): 1 Antonia Sealy (Unattached) 4.88m; 2 Kechellle Douglas (UTT) - 4.86m; 3 Aeisha Colthrust (Neon Wolves) - 4.70m

Women High Jump

1 Deandra Daniel (Dovers) - 1.65m; 2 Ayana Glasgow (Toco Tafac) - 1.60m; 3 Kechellle Douglas (UTT) - 1.55m

Women Javelin Throw:

1 Chuntal Mohan (UTT) - 42.56m; 2 Gwendolyn Smith (Palo Seco) - 36.76m; 3 Kechellle Douglas (UTT) - 34.46m

Javelin

Men: 1 Jante Lewis (SESAC) - 57.37m; 2 Johnathon Hazelwood (Kaizen Panthers) - 55.04m; 3 Precious George (UTT) - 54.51m

1500m

Men: 1 Joshua Hunte (Barbados) - 4:09.74; 2 Antoneil Prince (Speed Factory) - 4:14.19; 3 Cleveland Thomas (Guyana) - 4:15.07

Women: 1 April Francis (Abilene) - 5:23.53; 2 Zinara Lesley (MAP) - 5:26.56; 3 Charles, Renata (Rebirth) - 5:39.32

Boys U-20: 1 Jonathan Antoine (Speed Factory) - 4:26.40; 2 Matthew Pulchan (Palo Seco) - 4:39.99; 3 Tyla Austin (Palo Seco) - 4:44.04

100m

Men: 1 Kevin Haynes (Defence Force) - 10.92; 2 Lesean Noel (PAP) - 10.93; 3 Khaliyq Abdullah (Simplex) - 11.01

Women (-1.7): 1 Kamaria Durant (Simplex) - 11.90; 2 Onika Murray (Simplex) - 12.30; 3 Shikyla Walcott (Simplex) - 12.40

Girls U-14 (-0.5): 1 Natasha Fox (PFNJ) - 13.03; 2 Jaycelle Bailey (PFNJ) - 13.30; 3 Venessa Stephen (Silver Bullets) - 13.37

Boys U-14: 1 Darius Joseph (Eastonians) - 12.42; 2 Joshua Bux (Burnley) - 12.74; 3 Keston Chase (Cougars) - 12.77

Girls U-16 (0.3): 1 Shaniqua Bascombe (Cougars) - 12.59; 2 Rae Anne Serville (Memphis Pioneers) - 12.63; 3 Kekola Bhola (PFNJ) - 12.89

Boys U-16 (-0.7): 1 Shakeem McKay (Memphis Pioneers) - 11.61; 2 Ariel Kerr (Cougars) - 11.65; 3 Jordan Pope (Memphis) - 11.90

Girls U-18: 1 Naomi Campbell (PFNJ) - 12.51; 2 Mykael-Ann Julien (PFNJ) - 12.63; 3 Makenzy Baptiste (SESAC) -12.95

Boys U-18: 1 Timothy Frederick (PFNJ) - 11.07; 2 Brandon Monsegeue (PFNJ) - 11.19: 3 Kion Benjamin (Memphis) - 11.24

Boys U-20: 1 Jalen Purcell (Simplex) - 10.84 (-0.3); 2 Onil Mitchell (PFNJ) - 11.09 (-0.3); 3 Jamaul Andrews (Simplex) - 11.17 (-0.3)

400m

Men: 1 Theon Lewis (PAP) - 48.30; 2 Darren Alfred (UTT) - 48.35; 3 Arinze Chance (UTT Fast Track) - 48.66

Women: 1 Renee Stoddard (Speed Factory) - 58.80; 2 Sade Andrews (UTT) - 59.12; 3 Shirnelle Ettienne (UTT) - 59.48

Girls U-16: 1 Patrice Richards (Neon Wolves) - 58.83; 2 Nicola Pesnell (Memphis) - 59.80; 3 Caliyah Wallace (Cougars) - 1:01.27

Boys U-16: 1 Jordan Pope (Memphis) - 53.61; 2 Issac Lewis (Memphis) - 54.42; 3 Shane Ashton (Speed Factory) - 54.53

Girls U-18: 1 Joanna Rogers (Cougars) - 1:01.37; 2 Dianne Hamilton (Palo Seco) - 1:01.81; 3 Jalisa Patrick (Burnley) - 1:05.28

Boys U-18: 1 Chazz Alexander (Palo Seco) - 52.29; 2 Kiddel Carrington (Neon Wolves) - 52.83; 3 Derron Frank (Cougars) - 52.90

Boys U-20: 1 Kashief King (PFNJ) - 49.07; 2 Jaden St Louis (Cougars) - 50.73; 3 Terry Frederick (PFNJ) - 50.85

4x100m Relay

Women 1 Simplex Athletic Club - 47.72; 2 Point Fortin New Jets - 48.78; 3 UTT - 48.96

Men: 1 Simplex Athletic Club - 41.97; 2 Petrotrin Sports Club Pap - 42.52; 3 Speed Factory Track & Field - 42.53

Boys U-20: 1 Memphis Pioneers Athletic Club - 43.42; 2 Simplex Athletic Club - 44.41; 3 Petrotrin Sports Club Pap - 44.93