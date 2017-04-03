Lovely thought, Canoodle

Canoodle first, rest nowhere, will be the outcome of division one of a Mares’ Novice’s Hurdle over two miles of good to soft Ludlow this afternoon, if Hughie Morrison’s charge is able to replicate anything like her career-best effort when runner-up, under David Crosse, at Uttoxeter back in December.

A month later Canoodle was backed into favouritism to go one better on very demanding ground around Hereford but it all went pear-shaped somewhat unceremoniously.

At the end of a disappointing experience Canoodle trailed in beaten twenty lengths. That was nigh on thirteen weeks ago.

Yesterday morning we confirmed with Hughie her latest declaration. At the time he was giving Canoodle a freshener and mentioned well-being.

My opinion was “it doesn’t matter how Canoodle is ridden she will win” but one forgot, Hughie is the eternal optimist!

“We’ve declared blinkers because she’s a bit of a stargazer and needs to concentrate...”

All signals are in place and Tom O’Brien, cousin of Joseph, is booked to do the biz!

There is no flat-racing today, following the blitz of last weekend when our 2017 campaign got under way with meetings at Doncaster, Kempton and Chelmsford.

This week is endearing as it features a dramatic climax at Aintree, where the Grand National Handicap Chase over four and half miles and thirty fences is set to capture World attention.

Forty-seven years back Gay Trip won it under Pat Taaffe at 20/1, my dramatic break into racing journalism. Lest we forget.

Realistically the National is a completely different proposition. Fences have been modified, pace is therefore much faster and jockeyship not as vital. Taaffe, rider of Arkle, was typical of the horsemanship needed for those great handicap chases.

On Saturday I’m unlikely to go in head first but will give a tip for readers, for information purposes.

Ludlow,

10.10 Ckalco Des Loges

12.00 Canoodle (nap)

Kelso

10.10 Sunset Marquis (e.w)