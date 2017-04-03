Pakistan blows away Windies

After the wonderful win on Saturday, the West Indies went back to old ways yesterday, losing the fourth and final Brighto Cup Twenty20 (T20) International by seven wickets to Pakistan to surrender the series 1-3.

After an inept batting performance by the West Indies batsmen, the bowlers only had 124 runs to defend and this was always going to be difficult. Pakistan silenced the Sunday afternoon crowd by easily taking the win as Ahmed Shehzad’s 53 and Babar Azam’s 38 made sure they go into the One Day series with great confidence.

The second-wicket partnership of 70 runs in a low scoring T20 international knocked the stuffing out of the West Indies and 8,000 fans, who were present to see witness this.

Needing early wickets to defend their mediocre score, the West Indies bowlers could not penetrate, and the 40-run opening stand between Shehzad and Kamran Akmal put paid to any chances the hosts had. Shehzad continued to bat well after the loss of Akmal for 20 and by the time he was out, the match was as good as over. He made 53 off 45 balls with six fours and a six. Azam counted 38 off 36 balls with a four and a six, as the only West Indian bowler who looked capable of taking a wicket was Kesrick Williams, who finished with 2/16.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to send the West Indies in to bat. The regional team got off to a frenetic start with boundaries flowing, as the normally tidy Imad Wasim was sent all over the park.

Wasim soon got his revenge by getting rid of the dangerous Evin Lewis for seven with the score at 27 after just 17 balls in the innings. Chadwick Walton came out with the intent of doing some damage and he spared no one in the early exchanges. The West Indies ended the ‘Powerplay’ at 42/1 with Walton looking dangerous.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan was brought on and was greeted with a six by Walton, however the Jamaican tried to repeat this shot in his second over and was caught on the long-on boundary for 40. He faced 31 balls and struck two fours and four sixes.

Jason Mohammed came next and did not look himself, eating up 10 deliveries before being castled by Hasan Ali for one.

Lendl Simmons was next out, run out on a misfield by Ali who, soon after, delivered the coup de gras by bowling Marlon Samuels for 22. The Jamaican struck Wahab Riaz for two sixes and just as he looked prime for an epic knock, was cut short.

After this the only positive batting on offer came in the form of captain Carlos Brathwaite, who finished with an unbeaten 37 off 24 balls with two sixes and two fours.

Ali was brilliant and finished with 2/12 of four overs and Khan, 2/12.