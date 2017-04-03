Phillip, Campbell dazzle in Luces Classic

Njisane Phillip of Rigtech Sonics and Teneil Campbell (PSL) took much of the spotlight again on Saturday, this time at the Luces Brothers’ Memorial Cycling Classic at Skinner Park in San Fernando.

Phillip, a two-time Olympian, displayed fine form in winning the Men’s 5000 metres and the Keirin finals. In the 5000m event, he crossed ahead of clubmate Keron Bramble, Kwesi Browne of Arima Wheelers and Diego Pena Daza (Columbia), respectively.

In the Keirin finale, both Bramble and Daza chased him to the line with the former finishing in runners-up position again and the Columbian in third. Fourth was Thireef Smart (Breakaway).

These successes follow his outstanding showing at the San Fernando City Corporation’s Cycling Extravaganza at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Thursday evening, winning both the Sprint and Keirin events.

Phillip also lined-up in the Elite 1 Elimination and placed fourth. Jamaica’s Marloe Rodman reversed his fortunes in winning the event over Javier Gomez Pineda (Columbia), who had beaten the Jamaican in the sprint at the Southern Games criterium on Friday evening in Marabella. Daza finished in third place.

Similarly as she had done in San Fernando dominating in both Sprint and Endurance events for Elite Women, by sweeping the top prize for all races including the Keirin, 500m, eight laps and four laps events, Campbell was unbeatable in winning three events, the Ladies Seniors, the Ladies Seniors three-lap and the Ladies Seniors and Junior Keirin finals.

Dahlia Palmer of Team DPS and Breakaway’s Dominique Lovell were her biggest challengers but neither could surpass Campbell. Both finished second and third, respectively in all three events.

Elite 1

1 Joshua Alexander (Team Foundation)

2 Jude Codrington (Rigtech Sonics)

3 Javier Gomez (Columbia)

4 Roberto Serrano Plowells (Mexico)

Elite 2-4 Laps

1 Emmanuel Watson (PSL)

2 Elisha Greene (Phoenix CC)

3 Randy Brown (Hummingbird)

4 Nathan Alexander (Team Woods)

Elite 2

1 Elisha Greene (Phoenix CC)

2 Emmanuel Watson (PSL)

3 Andy Rawlins (Rigtech Sonics)

4 Marc Ogiste

Juniors (20 Laps)

1 Adam Duggleby (UK)

2 Lorenzo Orosco (Team DPS)

3 Javier Gomez Pineda (Columbia)

4 Jyme Bridges (Team DPS)

Team Sprint

1 Rigtech Sonics “A” - 40.20

2 Breakaway - 40.80

3 Arima Wheelers - 40.95

4 International Mixed team - 41.12

Ladies Seniors

1 Teneil Campbell (PSL)

2 Dahlia Palmer (Team DPS)

3 Dominique Lovell (Breakaway)

4 Christiane Farah (Breakaway)

Elite 3

1 Marlon Scott (Open Road Challenge)

2 Swain David (Rigtech Sonics)

Junior Men (5 Laps)

1 Justine Baptiste (Breakaway)

2 Alano Asevero (Rigtech Sonics)

3 Rodell Woods (Team Woods)

4 Tyrese Alexander (Open Road Challenge)

Juniors Elimination

1 Lorenzo Orosco (Team DPS)

2 Ronell Woods (Team Woods)

3 Zion Pulido (Rigtech Sonics)

4 Darius Beckles (Open Road Challenge)

Junior Men (6 Laps)

1 Aaron Alleyne (Phoenix CC)

2 Chaquille Henry (Arima Wheelers)

3 Lorenzo Orosco (Team DPS)

4 Dean Woodsley (Open Road Challenge)