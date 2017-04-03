Southern Games in decline

Due to dwindling sponsorship, the organisers of the Southern Games fear this year might the last for the event.

So said Games chairman, Kenneth Allum during the launch of the games at the Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre on Sunday. This year’s event is the 53rd edition of the annual games. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith attended the event.

“As you all may be aware Southern Games, usually a two-day event was reduced to one day in 2016,” Allum said. “This was due to insufficient sponsorship.”

“This year 2017 we are experiencing a further dwindling in sponsorship and if this trend continues, it is quite possible this year could be the last Southern Games.”

Allum said participants in the Games include two-time Olympian Nisjane Phillip competing against cyclists from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The game’s track and field races featured athletes from Guyana and Barbados. There were 70 scheduled events for the games.

Allum said two of the game’s former athletes, Lloyd John in the field of cycling and Horace Tuitt, in the field of athletics were honored for their contributions to their respective sports.

Two sports officials, Dawn Washington (athletic official) and Ramdhanie Maharaj (former cycling official) were also honoured.

In his message Petrotrin president, Fitzroy Harewood, said despite the tough economic times, the oil-giant is proud to continue supporting the games.

“Despite the economic challenges we currently face in the energy industry, Petrotrin is proud to have maintained its support for sport and youth development in T&T,” Harewood said. “We continue to believe that sport positively impacts the lives of both current and future generations, strengthens national identity and builds stronger communities.”