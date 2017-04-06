Canada spanks Calypso Stickwomen 12-0

T&T’s senior women’s hockey team suffered a humiliating 12-0 drubbing from host Canada in their final Pool B round-robin contest when the FIH Women’s World League Round Two qualifiers continued in West Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday night.

After the game manager Garth Baptiste congratulated the girls for their fighting spirit through-out the match, but noted it was much of the same with the girls at a disadvantage by the very wet and cold conditions.

“Very wet conditions and at a disadvantage coming from the Tropics, but the girls kept fighting to the very end and we were unfortunate by some of the umpiring, not to say it would have changed the result,” said Baptiste.

The T&T women will now contest the play-off for fifth to seventh.

For the host, Rachel Donohoe got the scoring flurry going as the striker danced through a sea of white shirts to rip a back-hand past T&T goalkeeper Petal Derry in the fourth minute.

It was the first of three goals in as many minutes as Canadian defender Alison Lee sent a pass across the circle that deflected in off a defender in the fifth minute and a minute later Alex Thicke walked in and found the back board to give Canada a 3-0 lead just six minutes into the game.

Canada added three more deflection goals before half as Stephanie Norlander (tenth), Donohoe (18th), and Jordyn Faiczak, in the 26th and 29th made it 7-0 at the half-time break.

Two minutes into the second-half of the 60-minutes contest, Donohoe tapped in her third goal of the game, finishing a Kate Wright pass and the goals kept flowing as Nikki Woodcroft (38th), Brienne Stairs (44th & 45th) and Danielle Hennig (53rd) all netted for the Canadians to clinch second place in Pool B with six points from three matches, three behind Chile, 2-0 victors over Mexico in the second match on the day.

The South Americans earned their opening goal in the eighth minute on a penalty corner when Camila Caram’s initial sweep on goal was saved by Mexican keeper Jesus Castillo but the air-born rebound was tapped in my Sofia Walbaum.

In the 19th minute, Chile capitalized again on a set piece when Manuela Urroz deflected another sweep from Caram, this time at the far post, to double Chile’s lead.

And in the lone Pool A match, a last-minute goal from Uruguay’s Maria Teresa Viana Ache lifted the Cimarronas to a 3-2 win over Belarus to ultimately nab second place in Pool A with four points, behind India.

It was even opening quarter with both teams scoring just one minute a part. Uruguay executed a give-and-go play on a penalty corner that resulted in Kaisuami Dall’orso setting up Carolina Mutilva for the 1-0 lead in the 14th minute, but less than a minute later Belarus finished a set piece as Sviatlana Bahushevich deflected at the near post to tie the game 1-1 entering the first break.

Matilde Kliche lifted the Cimarronas 2-1 when she picked up a rebound, curled and fired into the unguarded net in the 24th, however following a penalty corner in the 38th minute, Belarus was awarded a penalty stroke but Yuliya Mikheichyk’s flick rang off the post. Uruguay was unable to match the pace of the Belarussian attack for most of the second-half and conceded a penalty corner in the 48th minute from which forward Nastassia Syrayezhka put in the rebound to tie the game 2-2.

The game was decided in the final minute of play as against the flow Maria Teresa Viana Ache put in a diving deflection goal that Uruguay 3-2 to finish in an all-important second place in Pool A.

At the end of the tournament in Canada, the top two teams from this tournament will advance to the semifinal stage of the FIH World League.