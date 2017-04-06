Williams, Phillip serve off in La Paz Beach tourney

T&T’s Daneil Williams and Marlon “Waldo” Phillip will fly this country’s flag when the 2017 North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA)Beach Volleyball season gets underway today with the double-gender tournament at La Paz in the state of Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The local pair who first played together on the tour last October in St Lucia, where they placed seventh and followed up with another seventh place finish on home soil in Tobago, last November, left here on Wednesday and will be among the 12 men’s team and nine women teams who have been registered to play in the opening event of the 2017 NORCECA Circuit.

Last Sunday at Maracas Beach, on the North Coast of T&T, Phillip combined with Josiah “Squirrel” Eccles top the first local qualifying tournament for national beach volleyball hopefuls, a qualifier to represent T&T on the international stage.

The pair of Kurt Edwards and Kareem Thomas ended second. Williams playing with new partner Christian Francois, in the absence of Fabien Whitfield, who is serving a ban, which he is challenging as well, were third placed finishers.

However, by virtue of being the top ranked player in the country, and with the opening NORCECA tournaments serving as qualifiers to the FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championship, an executive decision was taken to send Williams and with Phillip, as both players must be ranked in the top 500 in the world which they are.

Both, Williams and Phillip will also represent T&T at the second stop of the 2017 tour in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands from April 20-24 where they will be joined by experienced duo, LaTeisha “Chucky” Joseph and Apphia Glasgow, also a national rugby player. The energetic duo of Joseph and Glasgow, no strangers to the circuit, topped the local qualifiers ahead of the experienced Ayana Dyette and first time partner Delana Mitchell while another veteran pair, Rheeza Grant and Abby Blackman ended third.

In Mexico, the men’s field includes the all-time most successful player in NORCECA Juan Virgen partnering with Lombardo Ontiveros. Virgen has won 32 tournaments in the history of the circuit while Ontiveros has 18, all but one with Virgen.

Other big names among the men’s teams are Cubans Karell Peña and Daisel Quesada, winners in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic the last two years, and the USA team of Stafford Slick and Reid Priddy, the latter starting a beach career after many successful years with the USA volleyball team.

The women’s event also features relevant teams with good history in NORCECA and at other international scenes. Canadian Brandie Wilkerson, who won last year in La Paz playing along Julie Gordon, will team up with Heather Bansley.

Both Canadians have won medals of different colours in the past.

Three-time gold medalist Taylor Pischke of Canada is entering the event with Kristina May, while the United States will be represented by the powerful duos of Betsi Flint and Kelly Larsen and Brittany Hochevar and four-time winner Emily Day.

In the inaugural event last year, the Cuban duo of Nivaldo Díaz and Sergio Gonzalez took home the gold medals and top prize of US$3,000 in the men’s event, while Canadians Julie Gordon and Brandie Wilkerson won the women´s competition and the same first place purse.

Díaz and Gonzalez swept the USA team of William Allen and Stafford Slick 21-15, 21-15 while compatriots Kelly Reeves and Allison Daley-McColloch succumbed to Gordon and Wilkerson, 19-21, 21-11, 15-10.

The American teams of brothers Trevor and Taylor Crabb won the men’s bronze medals while Kimberly Dicello and Kendra Vanzwieten finished third among the women.