‘Samurai’ to strike!

The Last Samurai to go one better in the Grand National Handicap Chase over four and a half miles of ‘good’ ground at Liverpool; Kim Bailey’s charge was runner-up to Irish-trained Rule The World last year but that isn’t the reason for selecting this wonderfully consistent nine-year-old!

There are many; The Last Samurai is the perfect age, Bailey tasted ‘National’ glory years ago and, of particular significance is the undisputed contention, there IS an Aintree factor!

There is a long list of thoroughbreds which have returned to this course and replicated performances; Red Rum and Wyndburgh are just two that spring to mind.

Also The Last Samurai came back to form last month when runner-up over three and a quarter miles at Doncaster where a very soft surface didn’t suit him one iota.

It represented a timely reminder as far as Bailey was concerned of him returning to form, at ‘Last!’

There are forty runners, thirty fences and so many pitfalls; The Last Samurai is given to readers because any self-respecting racing correspondent is duty bound to submit a genuine fancy for the ‘Worlds greatest horserace’ which enjoys annual global focus; Channel Nine even quizzed me about it during 1978 while in Australia!

Nine years before my big break in racing journalism came about when Gay Trip and Pat Taaffe prevailed, at 20/1!

Yanworth, re-united with Barry Geraghty, is expected to resume winning ways in the grade one Liverpool Hurdle over three miles; what can beat him?

Answer is, Cole Harden because we doubt the stamina of Yanworth, runner in the Champion Hurdle last time out, over two miles.

Cole Harden will be sent to to the front in an attempt to sort out the heat from the chaff; best on a fast surface which is the case.

Running in tandem are all-weather fixtures, Lingfield and Wolverhampton, where veteran Compton Park comes out ‘best-in’ for an ‘aged’ handicap over six furlongs; 2015 ‘computer champ’ David Allan is booked.

Fox Norton impressive winner

Fox Norton completed a big Aintree double for his connections with a brilliant victory in the JLT Melling Chase.

Robbie Power, Colin Tizzard and owners Ann and Alan Potts completed a Grade One Aintree double as Fox Norton ran out a brilliant winner of the JLT Melling Chase.

The trio sprang a 16/1 surprise with Pingshou earlier on the card and while this was a more expected victory, the manner of it was very taking.

The seven-year-old, second in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham, was always cantering as Sub Lieutenant looked to pile on the pressure from the front.

He broke everything bar the winner who swept past after the second last and a superb leap at the final fence sent him on the way to a six lengths success.

Traffic Fluide held off Kylemore Lough’s late charge for third.

<Might Bite completes notable double>

Might Bite again got the better of Whisper to complete a big Cheltenham-Aintree double in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase.

Might Bite again got the better of Whisper to lead home a Nicky Henderson one-two in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

The pair filled the same placings in the RSA Chase at Cheltenham with the winner famously hanging badly after the last and almost reaching as standstill before rallying to reel-in his stablemate.

Things were less dramatic here as he produced an efficent round of jumping from the front as his stablemate travelled strongly in the slipstream.

The runner-up switched to the inside going to the last but Might Bite took a length out of him at that obstacle and that proved enough on the drive to the line.

Sky Bet left the winner unchanged at 4/1 for next season’s 32 Red King George at Kempton and 10/1 for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Aintree, 4.20 Cole Harden (nap-e.w) Lingfield, 4.15 Takatul (e.w) Wolverhampton, 9.20 Compton Park (e.w)