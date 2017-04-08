Board sends coach Benjamin on vacation

Leeward Islands Hurricanes head coach, Reginald Benjamin, has been sent on vacation leave for the last two rounds of the Regional four-day championship.

The decision was taken at a Board of Directors meeting of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board last Tuesday, just days before the start of the ninth round of games in the first class competition.

Also, the move comes after Benjamin through his lawyer wrote to the LICB requesting the payment of overdued match fees.

“When we looked at what he has in terms of vacation, it approximates to the remaining [time] on his contract and what the board is saying [is that] based on recent developments, it makes no sense the coach works until the end of the term and then you still owe him vacation,” LICB president Enoch Lewis told the Observer newspaper here.

“Like any good organisation you look at your expiring contracts, in most cases, 90 days or 60 days before they expire because you want to ensure that when you move forward in terms of dealing with your contracts you don’t have a situation where you are bound by anything that’s left in that contract.”

Only last month, Benjamin’s lawyer raised the issue of the non-payment of match fees with the LICB, asking for the matter to be addressed.

At the time, Lewis said he was unaware of the basis for such claims, and indicated that the LICB had sought claraification from Benjamin’s lawyer.

Lewis said board was of the belief that Benjamin could have approched them first on the matter without resorting to legal counsel.

“He has employed the services of a lawyer and you don’t want to go outside of that so to sit down with him one-on-one at this time,” he explained.

“We just think the process should have been reversed where we would have sat down and if anything didn’t get worked out then the lawyer [would have] come into being.

“As it is right now, we have a situation where he has employed the services of a lawyer and we’re uncomfortable sitting down at this time and having that discussion.”

Hurricanes clash with Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the final round at Warner Park before taking on Jaguars in their rescheduled ninth round game away at the Guyana National Stadium.

Lewis said it was hoped that former West Indies coach Stuart Williams could lead the side for those two fixtures.

“We have two games left and for those two games we are going to ask Stuart if he is available and if he is not available then we will look at an option …” he explained.

“We have other experienced coaches, but I think Stuart’s stint with the West Indies Cricket Board and the experience he would have gained from doing that puts him in good stead to be able to operate and manage these two games for us.” (CMC)