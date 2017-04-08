Mohammed, Powell prove too much for Pakistan

Shadow batting in front of a mirror in Barrackpore to actually spanking the Pakistani bowling to all parts of the Providence Stadium, all in the script of the life of batsman Jason ‘Shadow’ Mohammed.

With the West Indies taking flak from around the region for indifferent performances, Mohammed played a magical hand in scoring a career best unbeaten 91 not out to take the West Indies to a four-wicket win in the first match of the Brighto Paints Q-Mobile Cup in Guyana.

Chasing a mammoth record of 309 runs for victory, the West Indies were 156 for three after 32.1 overs when Mohammed strode out. He started off by taking a few balls to find his range and when he found it, he got into a zone that led to a very special innings. Pakistan looked like taking the win but not yesterday, as the home team wanted this badly and got it.

Evin Lewis 47 and Keiran Powell earlier on, batted well and gave the West Indies a good foundation. Lewis after hitting three fours and two sixes made way, Powell took over and carved 61. His knock was responsible for keeping the West Indies in the game, until Mohammed arrived.

The left-handed Powell faced 86 balls, striking five fours which held the middle together.

Mohammed took charge and there was no way of stopping him. He raced to 50 off just 31 balls with eight fours and a six. Not finished yet, he stepped up the tempo even further, but when he lost skipper Jason Holder for 17, the equation hanged in favour of Pakistan.

Ashley Nurse, who took 4/62 with the ball earlier on, came in and played a brilliant cameo and actually took the pressure off Mohammed. Mohammed was on 91 of 58 balls with 11 fours and three sixes. The West Indies created a new record at Providence for the highest successful chase at the venue.

The West Indies won the toss and given the unknown nature of the track decided to bowl first.

The early exchanges were won by Ahmed Shehzad and Kamran Akmal and soon the 50 run was on the board after just 8.5 overs. He was caught by Chadwick Walton off Holder for 47 of 48 balls with five fours. The opening association was 85 of 15 overs, the foundation was set and the innings was on its way upwards.

Shehzad continued the construction under the Guyana humidity running the West Indies players ragged. The experienced Hafeez joined him and scoring runs was as easy as riding a bull cart in Georgetown. The two added 64 runs for the second wicket before Shehzad got bored and got out. He seemed to have had a message for Nurse as he continued to run down the pitch to him and was bowled in the process for 67. He faced 83 balls hitting six fours.

Mohammad Hafeez with 182 matches to his name, showed the experience gained from that and batted deep into the innings to hurt the West Indies. He brought up his half century of 48 balls and continued to work diligently against the West Indian offering. The right hander who would have played here with the Guyana Amazon Warriors carried on to 88 of 92 balls before he left. When one senior left another was taking up the challenge and Malik arrived to smash 53 of 38 balls with six fours and two sixes. He was able to take Pakistan to an eventual 308 for five of 50 overs - which represented the highest ever ODI score at Providence. The pick of the West Indies bowlers was Ashley Nurse who finished with 4/62.

The teams would return to the venue tomorrow for the second match of the three-match series.