Under-18 water polo girls stay unbeaten

T&T 18 and Under water polo girls improved to a perfect 2-0 record after two lopsided wins on the opening day of competition at the Carifta Water Polo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, yesterday.

In their opening match, T&T Under-18 women drubbed Barbados 17-3 and followed up with a 10-2 defeat of Jamaica.

However, the Uder-16 boys team got off to a losing start in their title defence, 8-10 to Caribbean neighbours Barbados while they faced Bahamas in a late match as well.

Speaking prior to the team’s departure for the championship on Thursday morning, T & T’s head delegate Jerry Chin Lee was pleased with the team selection and training regimen, and believed the athletes will give a good account of themselves as they prepare for the CCCAN to be held here in T&T in June.

He also praised the young athletes for their commitment to the national team.

““Overall the work ethic of the young athletes, discipline and attendance has been very good. Their training generally consists of conditioning at the 3 early morning sessions while the four other sessions are normally reserved for strength, technique, and tactical work through half court work and full game scrimmages.”

Team coach Kester Scanterbury also expressed confidence at the team’s ability to again win the titles, and is looking forward to a successful tour of duty.

Scanterbury commended Chin Lee for his astute management of the team to date especially as it relates to the organisation of team training sessions. He sees Carifta as a stepping stone for the CCCAN Championships.

“I am very excited for CCCAN and while we have young teams, they are very smart, creative and competitive. I believe our chances are very good in coming on top”.

T&T Delegation

19U Girls National Team Roster

Zoe Van Reeken (G)

Aaliyah Aching

Jaeda Attong-Julien

Tahirah Beepat

Hailey Deleon

Victoria Gillette

Brean Jordan

Leah Mitchell

Yasmin Mohammed

Amy Pounder

Sahara St. Clair-Douglas

Megan Stafford

Abeo Valentine

Assistant Coach: Nichola Welch

Head Coaches: Kester Scanterbury

Manager: Nathalie Nimblett

16U Boys National Team Roster

Tristan Francois (G)

Kelvin Caesar

Christian Chin Lee

Dante Drakes - McKell

Ross Gillette

Nathan Hinds

Everson Latchman

Antonio Newallo

Ricardo Ramdan

Yannick Robertson

Nicholai Yorke

Tommy Ou

Benjamin Chow Quan

Head Coach: Kester Scanterbury

Manager / Head Delegate: Jerry Chin Lee