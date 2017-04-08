When you are in a gathering with women leaders from Akawaio, Garifuna, Kalinago, Lokono Arawak, Machushi, Maho, Mopan Maya, Q’eqchi Maya, Wapichan and Warao First Peoples, it’s best to simply...
Under-18 water polo girls stay unbeaten
T&T 18 and Under water polo girls improved to a perfect 2-0 record after two lopsided wins on the opening day of competition at the Carifta Water Polo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, yesterday.
In their opening match, T&T Under-18 women drubbed Barbados 17-3 and followed up with a 10-2 defeat of Jamaica.
However, the Uder-16 boys team got off to a losing start in their title defence, 8-10 to Caribbean neighbours Barbados while they faced Bahamas in a late match as well.
Speaking prior to the team’s departure for the championship on Thursday morning, T & T’s head delegate Jerry Chin Lee was pleased with the team selection and training regimen, and believed the athletes will give a good account of themselves as they prepare for the CCCAN to be held here in T&T in June.
He also praised the young athletes for their commitment to the national team.
““Overall the work ethic of the young athletes, discipline and attendance has been very good. Their training generally consists of conditioning at the 3 early morning sessions while the four other sessions are normally reserved for strength, technique, and tactical work through half court work and full game scrimmages.”
Team coach Kester Scanterbury also expressed confidence at the team’s ability to again win the titles, and is looking forward to a successful tour of duty.
Scanterbury commended Chin Lee for his astute management of the team to date especially as it relates to the organisation of team training sessions. He sees Carifta as a stepping stone for the CCCAN Championships.
“I am very excited for CCCAN and while we have young teams, they are very smart, creative and competitive. I believe our chances are very good in coming on top”.
T&T Delegation
19U Girls National Team Roster
Zoe Van Reeken (G)
Aaliyah Aching
Jaeda Attong-Julien
Tahirah Beepat
Hailey Deleon
Victoria Gillette
Brean Jordan
Leah Mitchell
Yasmin Mohammed
Amy Pounder
Sahara St. Clair-Douglas
Megan Stafford
Abeo Valentine
Assistant Coach: Nichola Welch
Head Coaches: Kester Scanterbury
Manager: Nathalie Nimblett
16U Boys National Team Roster
Tristan Francois (G)
Kelvin Caesar
Christian Chin Lee
Dante Drakes - McKell
Ross Gillette
Nathan Hinds
Everson Latchman
Antonio Newallo
Ricardo Ramdan
Yannick Robertson
Nicholai Yorke
Tommy Ou
Benjamin Chow Quan
Head Coach: Kester Scanterbury
Manager / Head Delegate: Jerry Chin Lee
